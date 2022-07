When Jack Black took on the role of enthusiastic kung fu fanboy Po the Panda, he couldn’t have known that he’d still voice the character nearly 15 years later. But Black is back as Po in Netflix’s new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Even though Black voiced the character across all three Kung Fu Panda movies, beginning with 2008’s Kung Fu Panda, he hasn’t reprised the role for the two previous television shows. In honor of his return to his excitable martial-arts-master panda character, Black reflected on how he got the role all those years ago.

