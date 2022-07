The recent passing of Bill Shaw brings to mind Bill being the last farmer to put up hay from the 49 acres along River Road east of Columbia Falls. Now that open field is destined to become high-density, three-story apartment buildings and row houses for 1,200 residents within the Columbia Falls city limits. The Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association (UFNA) is opposed to this proposal as submitted by James Barnett, who is also building similar apartment structures at the Silverbrook subdivision north of Kalispell along Highway 93 and Church Drive. That is what the open space along the Flathead River will look like if the Columbia Falls Planning Board recommends approval on July 12 and the City Council approves the River Highlands development on Aug. 1. The UFNA is not opposed to development — our mission statement supports “sensible development.” This is not sensible.

