It’s been a bumpy period of transition for Town Fare, the restaurant at the Oakland Museum of California. In late January, celebrity chef Tanya Holland parted ways with the museum cafe — just seven short months since she took over its operation and hot on the heels of the closure of her flagship soul food restaurant Brown Sugar Kitchen. Then in February native Hawaiian and Tongan chef Puaokalani Barquis landed in the driver’s seat, but it was a temporary move meant as a stopgap until a permanent operator could be found, the chef confirmed in an Instagram post.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO