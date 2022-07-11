ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Name that pigeon! Pittsburgh City Paper presents Pigeon Week

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre
pghcitypaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what Pigeon Week is? Well, we recently launched a new newsletter, City Pigeon, sent out every weekday morning — and a city pigeon mascot to go with it. What better way to promote our new newsletter than to shine a spotlight on its namesake?. That’s why, all...

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 0

 

pghcitypaper.com

Pickles and Giggles brings comedy to Picklesburgh

Picklesburgh has become a destination for food fans across the country, featuring pickle-flavored beer and desserts, pickle juice drinking contests, and other ways of celebrating the brined delight. After several years, you would think the event would have covered everything you can do with pickles. But Picklesburgh organizer, the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day

French fries are a common staple in Pittsburgh cuisine, famously appearing in salads and in Primanti Brothers sandwiches. Some local places are noted for their fries (see: the Potato Patch at Kennywood) but the city has far more options to explore. For National French Fry Day, Pittsburgh City Paper asked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Old Stone Tavern holds unique place in Pittsburgh, U.S. history

It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

SouthSide Works adds 2 new modular restaurants with more to come

Two new SouthSide Works restaurants have just dropped. Literally. Two steel modules were lowered by crane onto the plaza in front of the Cheesecake Factory this week. But that is just the beginning. Slice on Broadway and Smokin Ghosts BBQ will occupy the two Town Center modules. Tasty Taquitos will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh opens with locally curated amenities

The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 14-20

Have a new song or comedy routine you want to try out on a crowd? Head to Bottlerocket Social Hall for its Open Stage, where performers of all kinds can show off in the new venue’s retro stage area. Hosted by Zach Funk, the event is touted as the “wildest open mic in Pittsburgh,” welcoming anything from improv to videos. 7 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Executive director Gabriel McMorland on leaving the Thomas Merton Center

Gabriel McMorland is moving on. After five years as the executive director of the Thomas Merton Center and eight years of total employment, the local activist plans to leave his post this fall. “It’s important to rotate,” he tells Pittsburgh City Paper, both in terms of organizational leadership and “what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Alfred

Breed: Terrier, Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) | Sex: Male. Meet Alfred! He came back to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He is a good boy who just needs a little bit of patience and positive reinforcement to truly shine! Alfred is friendly with everyone he meets and he’s even open to living with another dog, as long as proper introductions are made first. Our staff and volunteers have had fun with Alfred by introducing him to all different types of enrichment activities, and even though he may need some help occasionally to sniff out the treats, it’s a great way to burn some energy! Alfred would love to find a family with kids 13 years or older who are ready to open their hearts and home to a wonderful guy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Kelly Strayhorn Theater brings one-of-a-kind House Party to East Liberty

The legacy of the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in Pittsburgh cannot be overstated. Standing for decades in the East Liberty community, the theater has brought music, dance, conversation, and poetry to residents from the neighborhood and beyond, exposing Pittsburghers to new and exciting works from local and national artists. After moving...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh native brings red carpet film premiere to Tull Family Theater

Even as Pittsburgh’s film footprint increases, red carpet premieres aren’t exactly common in the area. That didn’t stop Sé Marie. The South Hills native has started to make a name for herself in Hollywood, and yet, for one of her biggest moments, she had to bring it back home. She lobbied hard for her new feature, Movers Ultimate, to debut in Pittsburgh instead of Los Angeles or New York.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: The Hidden Corners of Pittsburgh

Last week, I took our tiny-yet-charismatic dog, Peanut, on a new walk route. The old paths were out of the question; for the third time in a four-year span, we’ve just moved. We first moved to the South Side Slopes in 2018; we moved around the corner in 2020...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Black Music Festival brings big names to Downtown Pittsburgh

Where can you see some of the biggest names in soul, jazz, blues, and more in Pittsburgh? Point State Park and Market Square host the latest Black Music Festival, an event featuring globally recognized artists, and celebrating the breadth of Black music. Taking place from July 14 through Sun., July...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Black Music Festival kicks off Thursday

A century of Black music in Pittsburgh, everything from jazz to hip hop, will be celebrated over four days during the city’s 4th annual Black Music Festival opening Thursday. Each day from Thursday to Sunday is being dedicated to a different genre of Black music and being performed on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District

Here's a Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District. You can find everything from fresh fish to Foodie heaven if you're hungry. You'll find it here if you want to sample the Strip's many ethnic cuisines. In addition, you'll find everything from the famous Primanti Brothers sandwich chain to a popular dessert spot. Read on to discover what's on your Strip District foodie bucket list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Waterpark plans Christmas in July

The Cranberry Township Waterpark plans to deck the outdoor walls for its annual Christmas in July event from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at the Waterpark in North Boundary Park. Sponsored by Bridge City Braces, Christmas in July will offer guests a chance to enjoy seasonal music, holiday-inspired...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Target opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

Sharon Stritmatter heard rumors the Downtown Pittsburgh Target was open several days ahead of schedule. She stopped by Wednesday afternoon during her lunch break for confirmation. After buying a drink and a jumper, she said she would be visiting the store often because of its convenient location near her office....
PITTSBURGH, PA
tablemagazine.com

Martorano's Prime at Rivers Casino

Celebrity chef, Steve Martorano, has opened his first-ever Italian-American Steakhouse concept at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. Martorano’s Prime features elevated Italian-American cuisine, prime cuts of beef, and other high-end steakhouse staples. Diners at Martorano’s Prime at Rivers Casino can expect to find Martorano’s Famous Meatballs, Handmade Fresh Mozzarella, and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

