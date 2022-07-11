ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs Coyote proves he’s worthy, dresses up as beefy Avenger in mock ‘Thor’ movie poster

By Sarah Martinez
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Spurs Coyote, who is quite the comedian in his role of hyping up the San Antonio team, is making sure that fans know that he’s more than just a mascot. His latest spoof hints at his potential to become an A-list star, specifically within the Marvel Cinematic...

