WOODBINE, Md (WMAR) — Family owned and operated for 50 years, Larriland Farm in Woodbine has lots of cost-effective fun to offer families this summer. “It’s kind of hard to describe how nice it is to be able to just be out here and get your own stuff. I’m spoiled. I get to have it all the time,” said Morgen Ricketts, who grew up at the farm and now works there.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO