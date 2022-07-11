Sharon Kay (Guthrie) Kennedy

The Marion County Fair begins Friday, July 15. There are many things to do and see. Morgan Mckay spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about her highlights of the fair. “There are plenty of livestock shows to see but if you are not interested in livestock you can go to Dyer Hudson Hall. Every day they will have different exhibits including arts, clothing, communications projects, and nutrition. Also, we do something that most counties don’t do, and it’s called a bucket of junk. Companies like Weiler and Vermeer donate their metal scrapes and exhibitors create a sculpture or exhibits with the scraps Those will then be auctioned off on Wednesday, July 20 with proceeds going to the Marion County Youth Foundation.”

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO