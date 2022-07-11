ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Sharon Kay (Guthrie) Kennedy

By Derek Cardwell

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial services for Sharon Kay (Guthrie) Kennedy, age 79, of Knoxville will be held at 10:30am at...





Audrey Jenkins

A public visitation for Audrey Jenkins, age 99 of Melcher-Dallas, will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, at Bybee and Davis Funeral Home, Knoxville. A private graveside service for Audrey’s family and relatives will be held on Tuesday, July 19, at Graceland Cemetery, Knoxville. Memorials may be made to Living Word Fellowship Mission Fund or to Helping Hands of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, IA


Ruth Elizabeth Rodgers

Services for Ruth Elizabeth Rodgers, 96, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 15th, at the Indianola Church of Christ, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 14th, at the church. Memorials may be given in her name to the Miracle League of Ankeny or the C.E.F. Camp Good News. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA


Steven Ray Vande Kamp

Visitation for Steven Ray Vande Kamp, age 56, of Knoxville, formerly of Pella, will be held on Saturday, July 16th, at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 9:00-11:00 A.M. with family present to greet friends and relatives. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Steve’s family and will be decided on a later date. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Steve’s family with arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA


Brenda L. Johnson

Services for Brenda L. Johnson, 54, of Norwalk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18th, at the Crossroads Church, 2601 Border Street in Norwalk, with burial following in the Norwalk Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 17th at the church. Memorials may be given in her name. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
NORWALK, IA


Sharon Filliman

A graveside service for Sharon Filliman will be held on Monday, July 18th at 10:30am at the Dallas Cemetery. Sharon’s family will receive friends for a luncheon following the service at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA


Marion County Fair to Begin

The Marion County Fair begins Friday, July 15. There are many things to do and see. Morgan Mckay spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about her highlights of the fair. “There are plenty of livestock shows to see but if you are not interested in livestock you can go to Dyer Hudson Hall. Every day they will have different exhibits including arts, clothing, communications projects, and nutrition. Also, we do something that most counties don’t do, and it’s called a bucket of junk. Companies like Weiler and Vermeer donate their metal scrapes and exhibitors create a sculpture or exhibits with the scraps Those will then be auctioned off on Wednesday, July 20 with proceeds going to the Marion County Youth Foundation.”
MARION COUNTY, IA


Indianola Balloon Sky Parade Next Week

The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade is one week away, as balloons will fly above the downtown Indianola square to help to kick off the 2022 event. Dozens of balloons will fly over the square, and local shops, businesses, and restaurants will have special deals and sales for merchandise. The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade will be on July 21st from 5-8pm, with the National Balloon Classic running from July 29th through August 6th. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on the square for the sky parade playing music and making announcements.
INDIANOLA, IA


Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update

Work on the Indianola downtown square reconstruction project continued over the past week. The installation of water main and yard hydrants on Ashland and Howard is complete, along with pavement markings, street signage and light poles on Howard. Subgrade prep on Ashland between 1st St and Howard began, along with...
INDIANOLA, IA


Three Thursdays in Pella Remain This Summer

The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance have three remaining Thursdays in Pella events in Central Park. Executive Director Karen Eischen says this week’s theme is “To the Rescue,” next week is “Full STEAM Ahead,” and the final event is “Make a Splash,” on July 28th, with a wide range of activities highlighted. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA


Broken Power Line

Knoxville Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of N. Lincoln Street on Thursday afternoon in response to a powerline that was sparking. The power line broke in the middle over the building, causing a small fire that was out before firefighters arrived. Mid-American Energy arrived to fix the line. No injuries were reported. The Knoxville Fire Department was assisted by the Knoxville Police Department, and MidAmerican Energy.
KNOXVILLE, IA


Let’s Talk Knoxville-Marion County Fair

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is County Coordinator Ashton Wells as we talk about events at the Marion County Fair. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA


The City of Knoxville to Hold an Information Session and Tour Of Dixie Gebhardt House

The City of Knoxville will hold an information session and tour of the Dixie Gebhardt House on Monday, August 1 at 3:00 pm at the Knoxville Public Library. The session is for any individuals or organizations who are interested in acquiring, rehabilitating and operating the building as a historic property to submit a formal proposal to the city. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons will be the host of the session. Interested parties will need to RSVP.
KNOXVILLE, IA


DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree

The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday soon, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday, August 5th, and Saturday, August 6th, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person. Hear more about the event on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA


KRCO to Hold Annual Bus Ride Fundraiser

The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization is holding its annual fundraising bus trip on Tuesday, August 9. Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization President Maureen Nichols spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “The night before the big 410 races we hold a pub crawl bus ride. We go to various locations around...
KNOXVILLE, IA


Pella Upsets #3 Grinnell to Advance to State

The Pella baseball team finished their journey to Iowa City and the Class 3A state tournament with an upset over Little Hawkeye Conference champions and 3rd-ranked Grinnell 2-0, as heard live in the Substate Final on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday. Both pitchers faced 10 batters through the first three innings and...
PELLA, IA


Let’s Talk Pella – Crossroads of Pella Assistant Director

Crossroads of Pella Executive Director Jim Hibma and new Assistant Director Chris Allen discuss the expansion of services for the non-profit organization. Read more about Crossroads of Pella and the services they provide at their website. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
PELLA, IA


Indianola Baseball Travels to Urbandale for Substate Final Tonight

The Indianola baseball team travels to Urbandale tonight to compete in the substate final game, after taking down Ankeny 8-5 on Monday. The Indians have used stellar pitching performances at the end of the season to get past Ottumwa and Ankeny, and will continue throwing well to match up with a J-Hawks team that is 4th in class 4A in team ERA. Indianola head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports the Indians lost to Urbandale earlier in the season, and they will need to wipe that away, play their own game and hold themselves accountable, and take advantage of a chance to go to Iowa City.
URBANDALE, IA


Knoxville School Board Hears Presentation on Handle WIth Care Program

The Knoxville School Board heard a presentation on the Handle With Care Program the district has started. Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “We started the program this past school year and what it does is bridge the gap between inside and outside of...
KNOXVILLE, IA


Let’s Talk Indianola – Hartford Farm to Table Dinner

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features part two of a two-part interview with Keisha Thompson with the Warren County Farm Bureau, about the upcoming Farm to Table dinner at the Hartford BBQ Bash this Saturday. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
INDIANOLA, IA


PPI Hosts Jolly in June Food Drive

During the month of June, Precision Pulley & Idler held a company-wide food drive, led by the Employee Ownership Committee. In past years, PPI has spoken with local food banks about when they receive the least amount of donations, and many places responded with the summer months, as December tends to be overloaded with donations because of the holiday season. Jolly in June came around as a way to help spread joy year-round to people in need. PPI employee-owners were able to donate non-perishable items, as well as cash donations that will benefit local food banks. PPI was able to raise a total of 4,880 pounds of food and cash donations from their locations in Algona, Canada, Humboldt, and Pella.
PELLA, IA

