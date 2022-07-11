ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State to honor 2002 national championship team during Notre Dame game

By Patrick Murphy
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Ohio State football season is a highly-anticipated one for Buckeye fans. The Scarlet and Gray are expected to have one of the best teams in college football and could make a run at another national champion. This season has added significance, however, as it is the 20th...

247sports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may be on the verge of landing another 2023 target on offense

The beat goes on for the Buckeyes, as July has brought the staff plenty of good news in terms of recruiting. That momentum don’t look to be stopping any time soon. With only a few remaining spots up for grabs in the 2023 class, Ohio State’s focus is on wrapping up another top national caliber class, but having 18 guys in the fold allows the coaches to really start looking at 2024. Being able to focus on the future bodes well for the Buckeyes, but until every spot in the current cycle is signed, sealed, and delivered, enjoy the ride of what is currently ranked the top class in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

“Hard Decision” Awaits Devin Royal After Peach Jam As the 2023 Ohio State Target Plans to Commit Before Senior Season

Devin Royal’s latest visit to Ohio State was of particular importance. It may be the last one the rising Pickerington Central senior and high-priority Ohio State target takes to the Buckeye program before officially whittling down his top schools and arriving at a commitment decision. The second-rated Ohio prospect...
PICKERINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland.com

4-star DL target Nigel Smith II talks Larry Johnson and Ohio State football’s family atmosphere: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nigel Smith II didn’t have to spend his summer traveling around to different camps if he didn’t want to. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 48 player and No. 6 defensive lineman as one of the most sought-after players in the 2024 recruiting class. He could’ve just spent the summer taking unofficial visits without participating in these camps, and no one would’ve batted an eye at it. Or he could’ve shown up and gotten an exclusive one-on-one workout with Larry Johnson the way we’ve seen other players do so with assistant coaches.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Jim Knowles Enjoying Benefits Of Recruiting At Ohio State

It’s always nice when people are looking forward to your visit. Greetings are genuine and welcomes are warm. This is especially true for football coaches on the recruiting trail. Depending on the college coach — and the respective talent at each particular school — the reception can have a...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Clarett
Person
Jim Tressel
Eleven Warriors

A Midsummer Ohio State Football Recruiting Update with Garrick Hodge

Ohio State's coaches – and current commitments – have been working feverishly this recruiting cycle, racking up 18 pledges to the Class of 2023 including a bevy of 4- and 5-star prospects. With the latest commitment, the Buckeyes overtook Notre Dame for the top-ranked class in the country this go-round.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

New Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Hopes to Help Chris Holtmann And the Buckeye Program Take the Next Step

Ohio State’s baseline for success has been a picture of consistency for the past five years under Chris Holtmann. But the program has its sights set on achieving more. Considering the massive undertaking Holtmann had in front of him this offseason in retooling both the majority of his roster and multiple positions on his coaching staff, it remains unclear just how realistic the Buckeyes’ top-end goals will be to accomplish this year. But new assistant coach Jack Owens believes he was brought to Columbus for the express purpose of helping Holtmann get over the hump in short order.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Ohio Stadium#College Football#American Football#The Fighting Irish#Espn#College Gameday
Portsmouth Daily Times

Waverly’s Futhey to play at Ohio

WAVERLY — Waverly’s Will Futhey, for the next four years, is going to be a Bobcat —following four falls as a talented and highly-touted Tiger. That’s because Futhey, following offers of other programs and an intense recruiting process, found a home at Ohio University —where he will continue his football career.
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

KIPP Columbus football on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The high school football season is nearly a month away and one local team has its sights set on a state championship despite only being in existence for four years. KIPP, which stands for Knowledge is Power Program, is a national network of free college preparatory public schools with more than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

247Sports

40K+
Followers
350K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy