Martinsville treatment facility opens Tues. with ribbon-cutting, candlelight ceremony

By Emaryi Williams
 3 days ago
(Photo courtesy: Pinnacle Treatment Centers)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Treatment Services will celebrate its opening on Tuesday at the facility — with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a candlelight moment in honor of those who lost their lives to overdose.

The treatment facility — located at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway, Suite #3 — is an outpatient treatment program for adult men and women over the age of 18, who are struggling with addiction. The program offers a full range of medication-assisted treatment (MAT).

According to the press release, the Martinsville Treatment Service facility will offer FDA-approved medicines to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction, prevent relapse for its patients, and help ease physical discomfort from opioid recovery. Individual and group counseling will be offered as well.

Reports state:

  • Drug overdoses in the United States were “deadlier than ever” in 2021
  • In 2020, four Virginians died of an opioid overdose daily on average.
  • Fentanyl contributed to three-fourths of drug-related deaths in Virginia.
  • The death rate in Henry County was 51.7 per 100,000 residents in 2020.
  • In Martinsville, the death rate was 80.9 per 100,000 residents in 2020.
(Photo courtesy: Pinnacle Treatment Centers)

Vice President of Communications for Pinnacle Treatment Centers Melanie Eilers says that Martinsville Treatment Services is open six days a week, and it will soon accept Medicaid.

Pinnacle Treatment Center is a leader in providing affordable treatment to those struggling with “substance use disorders,”– reports say–and has 13 outpatient locations in Virginia, with additional locations in the planning.

According to Eilers, there will be community leaders, healthcare professionals, and others in attendance at the celebration of the Martinsville location on Tuesday, July 12 from 2 p.m until 4 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be emceed by the Regional Director of Virginia Pinnacle Treatment Centers, David Cassise. There will also be a blessing of the building by Bishop Lorenzo Hall from Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle Church and remarks from the Deputy Director for Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce Sharon Shepherd and Executive Director for Martinsville Treatment Services Nicholas Cawby — reports say.

Not only will there be a candlelight moment of silence in honor of those lost to overdoes, but there will also be a “Recovery Canvas” to share messages of hope for patients. Additionally, a 15-minute Narcan training will follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony for individuals interested in learning how to administer medication to someone “in distress from a drug overdose,” and free Narcan will be given to those who complete the training– reports say.

For more information about Pinnacle Treatment Center, visit this link. If you are seeking treatment in Martinsville, call 276-226-9925 for a free confidential assessment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
wfirnews.com

Sleep apnea program at LewisGale a “game changer”

A new treatment option for those with sleep apnea announced by LewisGale Medical Center last fall after five years of clinical trials is taking root in Salem. And there are no facemasks involved. An update from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
SALEM, VA
