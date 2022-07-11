Industry Hill Block Party – Sept. 24th

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s grilling season! So on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking the entire meal on the grill. The executive chef at Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem shows us how to make the steak, side dish and even dessert on the fire. Grilled carrots with gremolata Ingrediants Carrots · 1.5 pounds blanched baby carrots […]
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A promise is a promise! Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington kept their word to each other. The friends of 35 years made a pact a long time ago - they would split any big lottery wins with each other. Well, it happened!
Greensboro, N.C. — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Greensboro this fall. The show will feature Hot Wheels Monster Trucks including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and the new all-new Gunkster, glowing in the dark. In addition to the laser light show fun, there...
In the latest installment of our NC 101 series, Chef Lynn Wells tells us what makes the fried bologna sandwich so iconic. She also visits the Rockford General Store in Surry County — one of the oldest places in the state to get one — for a thick slice of bologna, fried and served on potato bread with slaw and chili.
Biscuitville fans, we have good news. USA TODAY readers voted the Greensboro, NC-based restaurant among the best in America for regional fast food. “These 10 fast-food restaurants are so good that they are worth traveling across the country to try!” USA TODAY 10Best said. Good thing we don’t have...
Is there anything better than treating the kids to an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Winston-Salem? We can't think of one. Luckily, We have a lot of great locally-owned ice cream shops in Winston-Salem where we can indulge in yummy goodness. Here are 5 of our favorite places for ice cream in Winston-Salem:
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four restaurants have closed across the Triad in the past two weeks. All four of the restaurants said the closures are because of staffing issues. In High Point, Ham's American Bar and Grille announced it is permanently closed. Ham's has been a staple in the community since 1935 and this was their last location.
On Saturday, July 16, Bull City Ciderworks in downtown Greensboro is going to the dogs. On that day, Guilford County Animal Services – in conjunction with the Break The Chain Kennel Kru –will hold its first annual “BarkBecue” at Bull City Ciderworks in Greensboro. That’s a party where patrons can leave with some great barbecue in their stomachs and a new family pet in their arms.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University has more than 100 open positions in its Hospitality Services Department. The University hosted a job fair and food truck event for job seekers Tuesday. People who showed up looking for a job received a free meal from Zeko's 2 Go food...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new restaurant is planting roots here in the city of Greensboro. Romeo's Vegan Burgers opened this month near the University of North Carolina Greensboro's campus. Rapper Tigo B and his business partner Lamont Heath are co-owners of Romeo's Vegan Burgers. After two years of business...
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club knows how to blend education with entertainment. The center at 121 Southwest Cloverleaf Place in High Point offers a safe space for summer fun for more than 50 children participating in the club’s S.T.E.A.M. Summer Day Camp. Eight weeks of activities incorporate lessons […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When one western North Carolina animal shelter became overwhelmed after taking in more than 80 dogs, an Eastern Carolina rescue stepped in to help. A group of 14 ten-week-old puppies arrived at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. They are part of a group of 80 dogs surrendered to the Davidson County Animal Shelter in the past week.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro playground on Vandalia Road is being removed for safety concerns. The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook and said a playground at Brown Recreation Center is being removed for public safety reasons. They offered alternative parks nearby so families can still enjoy...
After submitting his entry on March 6, Coco's owner and trainer Gwen Ford learned Tuesday that the Guinness World Records have recognized Coco for "most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute."
– Ontex Hosts Inauguration Ceremony for its First U.S. Manufacturing Facility – Ontex, a leading international supplier of disposable hygiene products, celebrated today the official grand opening of its Stokesdale, North Carolina facility with a small gathering and ribbon cutting. Ontex leaders, employees, and partners, as well as Rockingham County and State of North Carolina partners were in attendance.
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The city of Thomasville sent out a warning about 'dingy' city water Wednesday morning. City officials said lightning strikes and a car wreck caused multiple electrical outages. That's when the distribution system pumps stopped, stirring up sediment in the pipes. Thomasville City Manager, Michael Brandt, said...
Guilford County Animal Services is making some changes to encourage more adoptions. After a recent spike in pet surrenders and more strays, the shelter is near capacity. The facility on Guilford College Road has seen an increase in the number of cats and dogs over the past month and a half. Currently, there are nearly 400. Shelter officials say spring and summer can be busier, but lately, they’ve seen more pet surrenders due to financial hardships and housing issues. Adoptions are also down compared to previous years.
