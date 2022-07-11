ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Review: ‘Any Other Family’ reveals the heart of adoption

By Rob Merrill Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254DE5_0gbz2jTX00
This image released by Putnam shows cover art for "Any Other Family" by Eleanor Brown. (Putnam via AP) The Associated Press

“Any Other Family” by Eleanor Brown (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

What does it mean to be a family? That’s the central question explored in Eleanor Brown’s new novel, “Any Other Family.”

Featuring three sets of parents who between them have adopted four biological siblings from the same mother, the story is set during a two-week vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Tabitha, the chief architect of the new family and adoptive mother to twins Tate and Taylor, is determined to create a stable environment for the children. They all live relatively near one another and have Sunday family dinners as well as holiday celebrations together. This is their first two-week vacation as a family, though, and there’s tension from the start.

Elizabeth, the youngest of the moms with the youngest adopted daughter, Violet, exhibits classic signs of postpartum depression. Her journey during the novel involves realizing that it can happen to adoptive moms just as readily as moms who have given birth. After years of unsuccessful fertility treatments, she and her husband, John, accidentally met Tabitha (quite literally, when Elizabeth rear-ended Tabitha’s car) and are suddenly adoptive parents before giving themselves time to grieve for all the embryos they lost during IVF.

Ginger is an older, single mom to the oldest sibling, Phoebe. She’s wary of the forced family relationship, but in part due to what transpires during the two-week vacation, she comes to appreciate the support the family provides.

Tabitha is the classic mother hen, organizing all the activities, cooking or catering the food, and doing everything she can to cement the family together, even as the other moms sometimes resent her eagerness.

There are multiple references to Brianna, the birth mother of all the children, and the central action of the novel is set in motion by a phone call. Brianna is pregnant again and wants to give them the option of adopting her fifth biological child. But Brianna’s story is not central to the novel. Brown is interested in the dynamics of the nascent modern family she’s created and the bonds the mothers have formed that are starting to fray. She writes in the prologue: “Theirs is a strange way to become a family… though how is it any stranger than any other way people create families, based on things no more scientific than the accidents of genetics… or simply rather liking the look of someone on a particular Tuesday night? At least they have a purpose, a reason to stick together, a common cause: the children they love as much as any parent, maybe even more.”

The Author’s Note at the end of the novel reveals that Brown herself is an adoptive mother and it’s clear from the story she’s written that she thinks deeply about the issue. There’s real empathy written into each character and the novel serves as a hearty endorsement for open adoption, when the biological and adoptive parents both play roles in a child’s life. The book won’t appeal to everyone, but readers who appreciate fiction that shows them how others choose to live, will enjoy the heart at the core of “Any Other Family.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Society
Aspen, CO
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Adoption#Postpartum Depression#Modern Family#Ivf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

‘Sounds like a cult’: Parents hit back after school experiments with banning skirts, dresses and any fashionable clothes for kids

An independent school district in a Dallas, Texas, suburb has been accused by parents and students of introducing a “cult” and of sidelining girls with an updated dress code.The Forney Independent School District said last week it would ban students from wearing skirts, dresses and jean materials when school begins in September, irking both parents and students.On Monday, parents – including the mayor of Forney, James Traylor – told school board members and attendees that an updated dress code excluding skirts and dresses unfairly impacted girls. “I don’t think any man should be telling a woman what they should wear,”...
FORNEY, TX
ABC News

ABC News

745K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy