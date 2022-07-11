Madison non-profit burglarized Friday night, losing $10,000 worth of equipment

MADISON, Wis. — Debbie Armstrong, the founder of Camp Createability, was looking forward to working this weekend and was ready to help with a day of learning.

But everything changed when she arrived at her non-profit, a visual arts school for students with disabilities.

“There was just stuff, like props all over the place, costumes were all over, it was just a mess back there,” she said.

Armstrong said it was pretty clear Camp Createability had been burglarized. Missing were an expensive projector, studio cameras and a studio backdrop.

“I was just in awe. I mean it was just disgusting that someone could do that to a non-profit who works with people with autism and other disabilities,” she said.

After looking through surveillance video, Armstrong found images she thinks will clearly identify a suspect.

Altogether, this person made off with about $10,000 worth of equipment.

“We work on a really tight shoe-string budget so every penny is accounted for, and to have the amount of equipment taken that they did is just devastating to us,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong is hoping whoever did this comes clean.

The alleged burglar’s actions have an impact on students such as Noah Deans, who is working hard to follow his dream.

“I’ve been here for six years and it means a lot to me. I’m trying my best to become a better filmmaker here at Camp Createability,” he said.

Madison police said Monday that the incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Camp Createability here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.