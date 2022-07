A man was gunned down in the hallway of a Brooklyn public housing complex Sunday, police said. Zamel Myers, 44, was found in the Flatlands Ave. NYCHA apartment building in Canarsie — part of the Breukelen Houses — just before 8:50 a.m., cops said. He had been shot multiple times in the torso, and was declared dead at the scene. Myers lived in the building. Police were still working to track ...

4 DAYS AGO