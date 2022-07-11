ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

The exquisite guitar playing of Hiroya Tsukamoto

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Maine — When he was 13 years old, Hiroya Tsukamoto started playing the five-string banjo. Not long after, he picked up the guitar. Changing instruments was a good...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Brunswick, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Q97.9

Funtown in Saco, Maine is Hosting a 21+ Night This Saturday

A few years ago Story Land, the fairy tale and nursery-rhyme-themed amusement park decided to throw an adults-only nostalgia night and it nearly broke the internet. Generations of adults wanted to revisit the theme park of their youth with a beer in hand. Spending the evening being carefree and silly while sitting on Miss Moffet’s Tuffet, visiting the Old Woman that Lived in a Shoe, and sitting next to Humpty Dumpty.
SACO, ME
Down East

The Four Maine Antiques Trails No Treasure Hunter Should Miss

Seasoned collectors know: Maine’s reverence for history, abundance of old homesteads and estates, and generations of tourist traffic make the Pine Tree State an antiquing destination par excellence. With so much to comb through, where’s a picky picker to start? We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite antiques stores, vintage shops, flea markets, and more, following four winding routes across the state. Treasure hunters, it’s road-trip time.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

30 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Maine

From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

The 10 Best Restaurants in Yarmouth, Maine According to Yelpers

With the kickoff and triumphant return of the iconic Yarmouth Clam Festival, there will be thousands flocking to Yarmouth for the festivities. The festival will have a ton of food options. Traditional fair food at the carnival and a bunch of local non-profits selling food to benefit their cause. [For...
YARMOUTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App
amjamboafrica.com

Genius Black talks about Maine’s future

To Jerry Edwards – also known as Genius Black – Black history is about both the past and the future. “It’s all around you. It’s not 100 years ago,” he said. “It’s that, but it’s also what I did yesterday.” He has been reading about Maine’s Black history and talking with scholars and archeologists about the Black people who lived in the state during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries to prepare for a July launch of his new “Maine’s Black Future” podcast..
MAINE STATE
Boston

These surf lodge-inspired cottages just opened in Maine

The Wanderer's adults-only cottages are open through Oct. 23. Travelers seeking a coastal Maine getaway can now book luxury, adults-only cottages near the beach in Kennebunk. The Wanderer, comprised of 17 white clapboard surf lodge-inspired studio and one-bedroom cottages, opened July 8. The cottages are owned and operated by Lord & Harrington, LLC, the company that founded Batson River Brewing & Distilling, and managed by Atlantic Hospitality.
KENNEBUNK, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
102.9 WBLM

Live Music is Back At the Ballpark in OOB

Thanks to the great folks at the Old Orchard Beach Recreation Department, concerts are BACK at the Ballpark! The "Rock the Park" Concert series started last Thursday with Motor Booty Affair. The weather was great and the crowd was big! These shows are cheap, family (and dog) friendly, with good food and beer available. Sounds perfect to us!
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
Q97.9

Maine Suing Windham Moving Company for Threatening Customers Who Write Bad Reviews

Maine vs Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham. This lawsuit was recently filed and it's pretty remarkable the claims against Liberty Bell. According to Maine Biz, Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham has customers sign a contract that breaks consumer protection laws. According to the Maine Attorney General, in these contracts, if you say anything less than flattering about Liberty Bell, you are threatened with 'litigation, damages, and penalties that lack a factual or legal basis.'
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy