Houston, TX

How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12

By Rachel Estrada
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series,...

www.fox44news.com

