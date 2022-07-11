Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 11

Dennis B. Eddy, 24, of Orient, was taken into custody 2:24 a.m. July 3 on the charge of OWI, first offense. According to an Adair County Sheriff’s Office report, a accident was reported on South School Street in Orient. The reporting party advised they believed the driver to be intoxicated. When deputies arrived on scene, the driver, identified as Eddy, had already been checked by EMS. They advised deputies that Eddy was vomiting in the bushes when medical services arrived, smelled of alcohol and seemed unsteady on his feet. When deputies made contact with Eddy, they had the same observations and added that he also had bloodshot watery eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening. Deputies administered field sobriety testing and Eddy consented to provide a breath sample for PBT testing. Based on indicated clues of impairment and a PBT result over .08%, he was taken into custody. Eddy was transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office where he provided a breath specimen for Datamaster testing, which indicated a BrAC of .114%. He was also issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO