Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 11

By News Desk
iowa.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kevin Cooper, 41, of 5125 N.E. 23rd St., Pleasant Hill, was arrested on a warrant on an original charge of willful injury. David Dugan, 32, of 1908 Evelyn St., Perry, was arrested on a warrant on an original charge of...

www.iowa.media

iowa.media

Waukee man arrested for assault early Wednesday

A Waukee man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a Waukee woman in her bed. Dante Trevion Willers, 27, of 660 N.E. Alice’s Road, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of...
WAUKEE, IA
iowa.media

Adair County

Dennis B. Eddy, 24, of Orient, was taken into custody 2:24 a.m. July 3 on the charge of OWI, first offense. According to an Adair County Sheriff’s Office report, a accident was reported on South School Street in Orient. The reporting party advised they believed the driver to be intoxicated. When deputies arrived on scene, the driver, identified as Eddy, had already been checked by EMS. They advised deputies that Eddy was vomiting in the bushes when medical services arrived, smelled of alcohol and seemed unsteady on his feet. When deputies made contact with Eddy, they had the same observations and added that he also had bloodshot watery eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening. Deputies administered field sobriety testing and Eddy consented to provide a breath sample for PBT testing. Based on indicated clues of impairment and a PBT result over .08%, he was taken into custody. Eddy was transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office where he provided a breath specimen for Datamaster testing, which indicated a BrAC of .114%. He was also issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Adel man arrested for shoving wife during argument

An Adel man was arrested Monday after allegedly pushing his wife during a Fourth of July argument. Brandon Michael DeBord, 37, of 1400 S. 10th St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred July 4 about 4 p.m. in the 1400 block...
ADEL, IA
iowa.media

Rodney Stucker of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas

Rodney Wayne Stucker, 69, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, and previously of Perry passed away June 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home-McCalley Chapel in Adel. Family will greet friends prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the service at the Oakdale Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
FAIRFIELD BAY, AR
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Hill, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waukee, IA
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Perry, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
iowa.media

Annie Coil of Jefferson

Services are pending for Annie Coil, 72, of Jefferson. Annie died July 11, 2022, at the Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa. Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements.
JEFFERSON, IA
iowa.media

Dallas County Fair opens Wednesday under fair skies

ADEL, Iowa — The annual Dallas County Fair opened Wednesday afternoon with perfect weather for the excited children. The fair offers five days of numerous 4-H livestock shows and a wide variety of static exhibits, plus a wealth of activities and events for fun lovers of all ages. One...
ADEL, IA
iowa.media

Podiatric surgeon joins staff at Dallas County Hospital

Dallas County Hospital is excited to introduce our communities to Dr. Timothy Holcomb, DPM, and certified through the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. His first day will be September 6th. Dr. Timothy Holcomb, a podiatric surgeon with expertise in all areas of foot and ankle care, has joined...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
#Dallas County Sheriff#Dallas County Ems#Mercy One Medical Center#N E 43rd Court#Owi
iowa.media

County pays to settle civil rights complaint

A signed settlement agreement between Ringgold County, Sheriff Rob Haley, and former county employee Elizabeth Jeanes has been released. The agreement stems from a complaint filed by Jeanes with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission. No details regarding the original complaint were made available in the settlement document. Ringgold County and...
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Charles Emory Clark of Perry

Charles “Charlie” Emory Clark was born Nov. 18, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Charles “C. B.” and Josephine (Cooper) Clark. He passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa. Family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Raymond Reynolds

Raymond Reynolds, 76, of Corning, died July 9, 2022, at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Services are pending at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center of Corning.
CORNING, IA
iowa.media

Richard Judd of Perry

Richard Judd, 95, of Perry passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Homes Kings Garden Campus in Perry, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date. Richard Keith Judd was born Dec. 29, 1926, in Perry, Iowa, to Corwin K. and Daisy L. (Kinder) Judd. He...
PERRY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iowa.media

Spring Valley residents launch Community Food Drive

The residents of the Spring Valley Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes are leading a Community Food Drive through Wednesday, Aug. 31, with donations benefitting customers of the Perry Food Pantry. The Spring Valley residents are joined in their efforts by the residents and staff at all the campuses of...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Zakaria Ibrahim of Des Moines

Zakaria “Zak” Mohamed Ibrahim El Sayed Saad, 74, died peacefully in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 21, 2022, surrounded by his children, who announce his passing with great sorrow. Zak was laid to rest in a private burial at the Es Salam Cemetery, courtesy of the Islamic Cultural...
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

School district issues new cell phone policy: No devices in class

The Perry Community School District Board of Directors on Monday unanimously approved a new district-wide policy on cell phone usage in the classroom. Under the new rules, students in all grades will surrender their phones upon entering the classroom and get them back on the way out. Students will still...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Waukee’s Arts Festival is back for its seventh year

Waukee’s seventh-annual Arts Festival starts at 5 p.m. on Friday in Centennial Park, featuring homegrown music, over 100 artists selling original handmade work, a beer garden and food. The festival will feature Bulgogi from Sooks, wood oven-cooked pizza from Ferinheit Pizza, street tacos from Roadside Tacos, fresh hand-rolled Thai-inspired...
WAUKEE, IA

