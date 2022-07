For many years, the industry norm had been for animal shelters to keep dogs in their kennels with very few opportunities for physical or mental stimulation. Whether for fear of health and safety risks or due to a lack of resources, shelter leaders have been hesitant to allow their dogs to interact. However, Dogs Playing for Life (DPFL) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing what is a typical experience for shelter dogs around the world.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO