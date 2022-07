For Jackson Memorial defensive lineman Eric Ibe, the chance to end his high school career on his terms is a welcome change after a senior year filled with adversity. After a breakout junior year in which he tied for the Shore Conference lead in sacks and was a Third Team All-Shore selection, Ibe was set to dominate as a senior as the centerpiece of the Jaguars' defensive line. Instead, an injury knocked him out for a key four-week stretch in the middle of the season. And when he finally returned from an injury in Week 7, a bout with Covid forced him to miss the final game of the season.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO