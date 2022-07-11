ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Food City CEO: Company running a tight ship to combat inflation

By Sara Diamond
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As prices continue to rise in certain sectors, the president and CEO of Food City sat down with News Channel 11 to speak about what his company is doing to fight inflation.

Steve Smith, who has served as the company’s head since 2001, told News Channel 11 that store managers and executives are still committed to providing as much value as they can despite historic cost increases across the board.

“That’s one of the things that we sort have pivoted from, the supply chain,” Smith said. “And we’re still challenged with the supply chain, and that’s quite honestly a challenge with getting products, but we now have pivoted to making sure we provide that value to our customers.”

Part of that value, Smith said, is making sure every opportunity to save is taken. To help close supply chain gaps, Smith said Food City is working on partnerships with food manufacturers to create other incentives for shoppers.

