GRAND RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Five workers were injured by an electric shock while hanging new gutters at a home in Grand Ridge, near Streator, in LaSalle County Tuesday. Fire officials said they got the call about the incident around 11 a.m. They said the five workers, from a company based in Roanoke, Ill., were putting up an aluminum gutter when it came into contact with a power line.

GRAND RIDGE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO