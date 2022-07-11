ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly suburban man dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Dunes State Park

By Eli Ong
 3 days ago
CHESTERTON, Ind. — An elderly man died Sunday after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana.

At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, conservation officers at Indiana Dunes State Park responded to the beach after a lifeguard noticed a man go under and not resurface.

Following 15 minutes of searching, officials said lifeguards were able to pull Kirshnaraju Rudraraju, 72, of Woodridge, out of the water. He was located about 100 feet from the shore and transported in critical condition to Northwest Health Porter Hospital.

Rudraraju died on Sunday afternoon at the hospital, officials said.

An autopsy and toxicology results are pending as officials continue to investigate.

IN THIS ARTICLE
