Becker County, MN

Water carnival's demolition derby brings thrills, chills and big crowds

By Vicki Gerdes
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — The Northwest Water Carnival's Demolition Derby typically draws a crowd, and while the grandstand wasn't completely packed, there were still hundreds of fans of the sport gathered at the Becker County Fairgrounds Saturday to watch some contentious battles between drivers. "We were happy with the...

DL-Online

Tuesday at the Water Carnival: Junior royalty crowned, strong men — and women — compete for prizes

DETROIT LAKES — One of the highlights of Tuesday night's festivities at the 86th Northwest Water Carnival was the Junior Pageant, which drew 14 contestants this year. For the first time, the format was expanded to allow older kids to compete, with both a junior prince and princess (between ages 3-6) and a junior king and queen (between ages 7-10) crowned.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 11-13

7:15 a.m., Door on a business was damaged by a person trying to patronize the business located on Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes. 7:54 p.m., Patient in the emergency room in Detroit Lakes was being disorderly. Eventually the individual was escorted home by a White Earth officer. 8:10 a.m., Damage to...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Body found in Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the case surrounding a body found in Lake Bemidji. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Wednesday, July 13, it was notified by DNR biologists working in the lake of the body. Authorities found the man’s body floating near Lake...
BEMIDJI, MN
DL-Online

Judy Lynn (Terryll) Adams

Judy Lynn Adams, 75, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Judy was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to Grant Vernon Terryll and Elsie Irene (Oxtra) Terryll and lived part of her youth there. She had been a Legal Instruments Examiner for the Migratory Bird Permit Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She had a gentle heart for animals and was proud of her work protecting wildlife.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Shed, large bales go up in flames

NEAR MILTONA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A shed and several large bales are damaged following a fire in west-central Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, July 11 around 10:30 a.m. it was called to the shed fire near Miltona. Authorities say a large shed storing...
MILTONA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person injured in a crash near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Wednesday morning on I-94 and the Highway 59 Ramp southeast of Fergus Falls. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cruze, driven by Megan Stangler, 22, of Barrett, was traveling...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Karen Savela

Jan. 13, 1959 - July 3, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Karen Savela, 63, Sebeka, Minn., died Sunday, July 3, in Sanford Broadway Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. Arrangements by...
SEBEKA, MN
valleynewslive.com

One Fargo couple found a bullet hole through their front door

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo couple recently moved into what they said is a safe neighborhood, with an elementary school just down the block. But when they returned home after a weekend away, they found something they explain as unimaginable. “I didn’t think we thought that would...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

East Battle Lake jet ski crash injures Laporte woman

EAST BATTLE LAKE — A Laporte woman was injured on East Battle Lake during a collision involving two jet skis on Saturday. On July 9 at 6:36 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about a jet ski crash on East Battle Lake, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. The caller reported a man, Conner Wyant, 18, of Laporte, and woman, Brelane Adelmund, 18, of Laporte, were driving separate jet skis, and Wyant didn't see Adelman before crashing into her, the news release stated.
LAPORTE, MN
Cars
DL-Online

Susan Ann (Davis) Malone

Susan Ann Malone, age 81, of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, with a visitation an hour prior. Susan was born on July 25, 1940, to Russell and Ursula (Wendt) Davis in Pipestone, MN. She spent her early years in Slayton, MN, before her family moved to Magnolia, MN. At Magnolia High School, she was homecoming queen, assistant editor of the annual, member of the National Thespian Society, sang in the choir, and a senior class officer of the class of 1959. Susan went on to attend the Minneapolis Institute of Medical Technology, where she received her laboratory technician certification. She then worked as a lab tech for a number of years in Adrian, MN, and Mitchell, SD. Susan met Ernest “Joe” Malone and the two were married on November 9, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Luverne, MN. The couple had one child and adopted a second and she happily embraced her role as mother and homemaker. In 1992, she moved to Kodiak Island, AK, where she co-owned and operated a small fishing boat for crabbing and Halibut. In 1995, she moved back to Jasper, MN, to be closer to her aging mother. In 2002, she came to Detroit Lakes where she lived for her remaining days. Susan was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family and was very active in Jeff and Karen’s activities. This continued with her love of her grandchildren, attending their activities and being an active part of their lives. Susan treasured the friendships she had over the years. A recent friend said ‘Sue was the truest friend a person could have.’ She loved hosting parties and holidays. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, attending concerts and musicals, taking photographs, cat-sitting for friends, and was an avid reader. She also had a talent for interior design and a passion for flower gardening. Susan was very involved in her church and in the communities that she lived. She was president of the Luverne High School Music Booster Club from 1982-1984. In Detroit Lakes, she served on the United Methodist Church’s Angel Food Pantry, serving dinner prior to the Wednesday service, the Women’s Bible Study Group, the United Methodist Women’s Service Group, and she was a co-founder of the Wednesday Night Dinner Program. Susan was also a member of the Lakes Women’s Society-Hope Chapter from 2012 until 2016, and PEO Chapter FG since 2015. She also volunteered for several years at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital, at the gift shop, and as a member of the Community Relations Committee. Susan is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Renae) Malone of Sioux Falls, SD; and Karen (TJ) Buboltz of Detroit Lakes, MN; a sister, Mary Phillips of Detroit Lakes, MN; two grandchildren, Nick and Ben, both of Detroit Lakes; a step-granddaughter Michaela Borchardt (David) of Sioux Falls, SD; and five grand-dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ursula; her ex-husband, Joe; and a brother-in-law, Robert Phillips.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Leland Niemann

Leland “Lee” Niemann, age 88, of Fargo, formerly of Frazee, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Fargo. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 18, 2022, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Fargo. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Frazee. Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, from 5-7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service at the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee and visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church.
FRAZEE, MN
newsdakota.com

Several Dozen Rally for Jamestown Man Killed in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Several dozen people rallied outside Fargo City Hall demanding justice for Shane Netterville of Jamestown after he was shot and killed by Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien last Friday after a call about three people slumped over in a van. Others also spoke out...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: July 11, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
wdayradionow.com

Several businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Cass County

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health says only 36% of checked Cass County Businesses, or four out of eleven establishments, passed their alcohol compliance checks on July 7th. This includes four businesses in Casselton, including Club 94, Red Baron, Veteran's Club, and Z's Grub and Pub. Other businesses that...
CASS COUNTY, ND

