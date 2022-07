Wine Spectator has released the list of winners of the 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor outstanding eateries with extraordinary wine lists. The awards are given on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award. This year, the program recognized 3,169 restaurants in the U.S. and more than 70 other countries, including 35 in the state of Wisconsin and 13 in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO