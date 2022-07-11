Create a Sun Catcher Class at Vandalia Education Center

The Apostolic Lighthouse in Hillsboro is having a carnival Saturday, July 16, from 10 AM to 5 PM. This free event will include games for kids, vendors, food, a dunking booth and many more activities. For more information contact Hope at 780-0465.
Greenville Family Dentistry has welcomed a new associate dentist to their staff. Dr. Kalei Wilson, DDS, is from Columbia, Missouri. Wilson went to college at the University of Missouri and dental school in Kansas City. The practice is currently open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. With...
The Kaskaskia College Community Education department recently held a Kids in College at Kaskaskia (KICK) class at the Clinton County Historical Museum in Carlyle. The class was titled “Early American History”. The students toured the 1866 home of Judge Sidney Breese as they stepped back in time to see antique toys, school desks, furniture and kitchen items. Students also saw military items and uniforms as well as 19th century clothing. The students then created a dream catcher using vintage lace and other materials!
Wednesdays in July are special for children at the Greenville Public Library. Youngsters are invited to attend a variety of programs the next three Wednesdays at 2 PM. There will be a special guest each week. This Wednesday, July 13, local veterinarian Dr. Lynette Hemker will read stories. Wednesday, July 20, will feature Princess Lugge who will lead music. On July 27, the gathering will be on the third floor of the Greenville SMART Center. Dr. Darrell Iler will do science experiments for the kids and make homemade ice cream.
Another edition of the City of Greenville’s Family Fun Friday is coming up. City Tourism Director Jes Adam told WGEL the second Family Fun Friday for 2022 is this Friday, the 15th from 5pm to 7pm on the Greenville Square. There will be inflatable games, inflatables, slide, and an axe throwing game. There will also be a corn hole tournament, archery, EPIC hopscotch, and the Greenville Police Department will be bringing a speed gun to see how fast you can pitch a baseball. The Greenville Police Department will also be taking donations in exchange for ice cream treats to raise funds for the K-9 program. Wy’s place will be set up on the square selling food. There will be 9 square, music, and free snow cones and fun for the whole family. The theme for the night will be ‘sports’.
Jeffrey W. Ransdell, age 54 of Sarasota, FL, died Tuesday, July 05, 2022, Sarasota, FL. He was born on Tuesday, October 31, 1967, in Highland, IL, the son of William and Mary (nee McCarren) Ransdell. He attended St. Paul Schools, Highland, and later moved to Florida where he lived for...
The SMART Center in downtown Greenville will be the location for the 2022 Kickoff Event of the Metro East Startup Challenge, being facilitated by the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIUE. The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The program encourages individuals to develop...
The Greenville Library Board will meet Thursday, July 14 at 4 p.m. in the Bradford Room in downtown Greenville. Various reports will be presented including information on the front steps project and the library elevator.
The Greenville City Council conducted a public hearing Tuesday night as part of Greenville University’s plans to issue bonds for building projects. The city was only the facilitator of the hearing and has no financial liability for the bonds. No public comments were made or submitted during the hearing....
The water main project on Idler Lane in Greenville is progressing very well. New pipe is being installed from Illinois Rt. 140, south to College Avenue. At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, an update was given by Project Manager Lee Beckman from Milano & Grunloh Engineers of Effingham.
St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Aviston is holding a quilt show Saturday, July 23, and Sunday July 24. The show is open from 10 am to 3pm each day. The entrance fee is $3 and includes refreshments. Clinton County Quilters will also display the Quilts of Valor that are donated to Veterans.
Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt, 87, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL. Marilyn was born October 12, 1934, in Breese, IL to Clarence Charles and Voneida Jane (Apple) Finley. She married Clifford Dale Pruitt in Pocahontas, Arkansas, on December 7, 1952. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1986.
Dallas Sharon Ulmer, 79, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home, with her family surrounding her. Dallas, who all knew her as Sharon, was born March 14, 1943, in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Harold and June (Newby) Bandy. She married Duane Ulmer, in Greenville, IL, at the Smith Grove Baptist Church, on September 15, 1978.
There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, July 14, at the Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377. Hours are 2 to 6 PM. All presenting donors will receive a free commemorative St. Louis Cardinals blood drive T-shirt. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Bryan Edward Carmack, 48, of Greenville, passed away on July 12, 2022, at his residence. Services will be at a later date in Missouri. In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, friends may donate to The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or their website, www.heart.org.
Greenville Junior High Baseball Coach Trevor Stoecklin announces a camp and tryouts have been scheduled for boys interested in playing the 2022 season. A free baseball camp, for sixth, seventh and eighth graders, is set for July 25 through July 29, from 9 a.m. to noon each day, at the Greenville Junior High baseball field. Tryouts for seventh and eighth grade boys are 9 a.m. to noon August 1 and 2 at the same field.
Rose M. Pulver, (nee Merscher), of Beckemeyer, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born January 24, 1931, in Bartelso, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (nee Loepker) Merscher. Rose married Roy W. Pulver on May 9, 1951, at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2013 after almost 62 years of marriage.
Donald Burdette Paintiff, age 75 of Greenville, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior, from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or Bond County Humane Society.
City of Greenville officials have been receiving complaints from residents about dog owners failing to clean up after their dogs when on property other than their own. The city has an ordinance that requires pet owners to clean up after their animals. It states it is unlawful to place, deposit...
