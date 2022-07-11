Create a Sun Catcher Class at Vandalia Education Center

Another edition of the City of Greenville’s Family Fun Friday is coming up. City Tourism Director Jes Adam told WGEL the second Family Fun Friday for 2022 is this Friday, the 15th from 5pm to 7pm on the Greenville Square. There will be inflatable games, inflatables, slide, and an axe throwing game. There will also be a corn hole tournament, archery, EPIC hopscotch, and the Greenville Police Department will be bringing a speed gun to see how fast you can pitch a baseball. The Greenville Police Department will also be taking donations in exchange for ice cream treats to raise funds for the K-9 program. Wy’s place will be set up on the square selling food. There will be 9 square, music, and free snow cones and fun for the whole family. The theme for the night will be ‘sports’.

