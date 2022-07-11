ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

What to know about unconfirmed mountain lion sightings in CT

By Nicole Funaro
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobcat sightings are not uncommon in Connecticut. About two years ago in July 2020, there were around 1,500 reports of bobcat sightings in the state, with some in Brookfield and Ridgefield that year. Mountain lions, however, aren’t seen much in the Nutmeg State, even though several have reportedly been...

Michael N Kelly Fortin
3d ago

They have been here for years!! Authorities just keep denying it.!

IN THIS ARTICLE
