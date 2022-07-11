ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists map networks of disease-associated immune genes

By University of California, San Francisco
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing new technologies to study thousands of genes simultaneously within immune cells, researchers at Gladstone Institutes, UC San Francisco (UCSF), and Stanford School of Medicine have created the most detailed map yet of how complex networks of genes function together. The new insights into how these genes relate to each other...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Marson
Medical News Today

COVID-19's impact on the brain: Immune response may cause damage

Previous research links COVID-19 infection to brain issues, such as “brain fog” and neurological issues. In a very small cadaver study, researchers from the National Institutes of Health found that antibodies created by the body in response to COVID-19 infection can cause damage to blood vessels in the brain, causing neurological symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New drug target identified for inflammatory lung disease

Researchers at the Centenary Institute and the University of Technology Sydney have identified a new drug target for the treatment and prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease that causes airway blockage and that makes it difficult to breathe. Secreted by mast cells, a part of...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
technologynetworks.com

Body’s Aging Processes Speed Up Soon After HIV Infection

HIV has an “early and substantial” impact on aging in infected people, accelerating biological changes in the body associated with normal aging within just two to three years of infection, according to a study by UCLA researchers and colleagues. The findings suggest that new HIV infection may rapidly...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Map#Immune Genes#Disease#Immune System#Gladstone Institutes#Nature Genetics
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live With a Rectal Tumor? Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer is curable if detected early, and the overall 5-year survival rate is 63%. Survival rates for rectal cancer depend on the stage of the cancer as well as your age, overall health, and response to treatment:. Localized (has not spread): Approximately 91%. Regional (spread to surrounding tissues or...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Studying the link between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease

Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum) is a common type of bacteria that proliferates in periodontal disease. It affects the gums and jawbone, and if untreated results in unstable teeth and tooth loss. In recent years, F. nucleatum has been linked to conditions ranging from colorectal cancer to premature delivery of babies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Global team of scientists discover new gene causing severe neurodevelopmental delays

An international team of researchers led by UC Davis geneticist Suma Shankar has discovered a new gene implicated in a neurodevelopmental condition called DPH5-related diphthamide-deficiency syndrome. The syndrome is caused by DPH5 gene variants that may lead to embryonic death or profound neurodevelopmental delays. Findings from their study were published...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pre-encoded responsiveness to type I interferon in the peripheral immune system defines outcome of PD1 blockade therapy

Type I interferons (IFN-Is) are central regulators of anti-tumor immunity and responses to immunotherapy, but they also drive the feedback inhibition underlying therapeutic resistance. In the present study, we developed a mass cytometry approach to quantify IFN-I-stimulated protein expression across immune cells and used multi-omics to uncover pre-therapy cellular states encoding responsiveness to inflammation. Analyzing peripheral blood cells from multiple cancer types revealed that differential responsiveness to IFN-Is before anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD1) treatment was highly predictive of long-term survival after therapy. Unexpectedly, IFN-I hyporesponsiveness efficiently predicted long-term survival, whereas high responsiveness to IFN-I was strongly associated with treatment failure and diminished survival time. Peripheral IFN-I responsive states were not associated with tumor inflammation, identifying a disconnect between systemic immune potential and 'cold' or 'hot' tumor states. Mechanistically, IFN-I responsiveness was epigenetically imprinted before therapy, poising cells for differential inflammatory responses and dysfunctional T cell effector programs. Thus, we identify physiological cell states with clinical importance that can predict success and long-term survival of PD1-blocking immunotherapy.
CANCER
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Hacked Immune Cells—Then Took Them for a Joyride

When tiny medical robots are deployed into living tissue to offer a helpful drug or repair damage, they’re met with open hostility from the organism’s own immune system. White blood cells have been rigorously trained to recognize and dispose of invaders. They can’t be convinced of the robots’ good intentions, and proceed to dismantle them before they can do any good.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Study explores the effects of eating dark chocolate on the brain

Eating chocolate is typically discouraged by nutritionists, as it is can be high in calories, fat and sugar. Cocoa, however, chocolate's primary ingredient derived from the seed of the cacao plant, has been found to have numerous that could be beneficial for both the body and mind. Most notably, pure...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

New study updates evidence on rare heart condition after COVID vaccination

A study published by The BMJ today provides an up-to-date summary of evidence on the risk of heart inflammation (myocarditis and pericarditis) after mRNA vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. The review of more than 8,000 reported cases from 46 studies by researchers in Canada confirms previous reports that myocarditis is...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Stem Cell vs. Bone Marrow Transplant: Uses, Benefits, Side Effects and More

A bone marrow transplant is a type of stem cell transplant; sometimes, the terms are used interchangeably. These procedures are used for treating certain types of cancer or immune diseases. These transplants involve the infusion of a person’s own cells or cells donated from another person intravenously (in a vein...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Splice Variant Biomarkers Identified for Most Common Renal Cell Cancer

Kidney cancer accounts for only 4% of all cancers in the United States; however, its incidence has more than doubled since 1975, with the most common type being clear cell renal cell carcinoma. While outcomes of patients have been improving due to new treatment options, the five-year survival rate of patients is 50% to 69% and even less for patients with metastatic disease.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy