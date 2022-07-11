72-year-old dies after he was underwater for 15 minutes at Indiana Dunes, officials say

A 72-year-old man died after he was found 100 feet offshore at Indiana Dunes State Park, officials said.

Patrol officers at the state park, which includes the southern shore of Lake Michigan, were notified around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10 , that the man had gone underwater and had not resurfaced, the Town of Chesterton said in a news release.

The man, later identified as Kirshnaraju Rudraraju, was found about 15 minutes later submerged in seven feet of water, town officials said.

Lifeguards started CPR as he was brought to shore, and responders continued CPR and other life-saving measures, officials said. Rudraraju was taken to a local hospital and initially was listed in critical condition.

The Woodridge, Illinois, man died at the hospital, officials said Monday.

Officials continue to investigate Rudraraju’s death and an autopsy is pending, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Dunes State Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. Known for its towering sand dunes over Lake Michigan, the state park encompasses more than 2,100 acres.

This national park will now charge tourists after visitation almost doubled since 2019

Friends tried rescuing man who fell into Lake Michigan. ‘Unfortunately they lost him’

Teen brothers die after being pulled from Lake Michigan, Indiana officials say