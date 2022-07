The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah man on Wednesday afternoon in Paducah at his home and charged him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. On 07/13/22 officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole and detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that led to the search of Cortez Hill’s home in the 2600 block of Clark Street in Paducah. During the investigation detectives located a loaded 9mm Handgun inside Hill’s bedroom along with ammunition and magazines for a rifle.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO