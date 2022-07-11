ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

One Piece: Red Debuts IMAX Poster

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece will be making its way to theaters across Japan later this Summer, and One Piece: Red is gearing up for its big IMAX theater release with a special new poster! It's been quite the busy year for Toei Animation as while Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is making its...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Puts Creative New Spin on Saitama

One hilarious One-Punch Man cosplay surprises with a creative new spin on Saitama in an unexpected way! When One-Punch Man first hit the scene, the webcomic turned manga (and later anime) really took off with fans thanks to its pretty unique hook. Imagining a hero who ended up training himself to be so strong that all of his fights end with a single punch, the series then became about all of the less strong heroes around Saitama who had been trying their best to keep themselves alive until Saitama hit the scene. In fact, it's still going on to this day in the latest chapters of the manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Gives Rebecca Cool New Makeover

Edens Zero's original series creator has given Rebecca Bluegarden a cool new makeover with some slick new art! Although it wasn't until a couple of years ago that his newest series finally made its official anime adaptation finally made its debut, series creator Hiro Mashima has been inching closer and closer to the original manga release's notable 200th chapter milestone. The Edens Zero crew are in the midst of their toughest fight in the series yet, and Rebecca and the others find themselves struggling more so than ever before. This means it's been kind of a while since the manga has been able to have its more wacky adventures.
COMICS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Is About to Clash With Marvel's Next Supernatural Disney+ Hero

Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
COMICS
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Its New X-Men Team

The time has come for the second annual Hellfire Gala, which means a new team of X-Men has officially been introduced. The current roster starring in Marvel's monthly X-Men comic was unveiled during last year's Hellfire Gala. With us now on Year 2, it's time for Krakoa's mutant population to elect a new lineup. Marvel opened the ballots back in January to let fans vote on the last member of the X-Men, with a wide selection of fan-favorite heroes to choose from. While some current X-Men members chose to stay on a team, a new batch of unlikely candidates are also revealed.
COMICS
People

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'

Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives The Saiyan Prince Vegeta A Fem Makeover

The Prince of all Saiyans has changed by leaps and bounds over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise, going from a world-destroying tyrant to an Earth-bound Z-Fighter most interested in defeating Son Goku in a fight. With Vegeta currently learning such transformations as Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Ego, he has grown exponentially in power, but some clever cosplay takes us back to the look he sported from his earliest appearances in Dragon Ball Z, seeking the Dragon Balls in order to gain immortality while having no problem in eliminating anyone that got in his way.
COMICS
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Love Island fans are loving Gemma Owen's sunglasses

Gemma Owen has quickly become a fan favourite on this year’s Love Island. Fans, initially unsure of the contestant, are now praising her for her mature outlook and loyalty throughout the season. Daughter of football star Michael Owen, Gemma has made her own name this season. At 19, the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ryan Gosling Offers Update on The Wolf Man Reboot

Reports of a new take on the 1941 Universal Monster movie The Wolf Man first emerged back in 2020 with Ryan Gosling slated to star, and while few substantial updates on the project have been confirmed in the years since, Gosling sounds both committed to and excited about the project. Derek Cianfrance has been tapped to write and direct the project, with the pair having previously made films Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines together. This new project will allow them the opportunity to develop a more literal representation of themes they've previously explored figuratively. The Wolf Man doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Eddie Munson's "Master of Puppets" Scene Wasn't in Original Scripts

The Stranger Things Season 4 finale brought with it a number of memorable moments, though the scene in which Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson plays an epic rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has become a fan favorite. Despite the impact the scene had, creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that any notion of such a plan wasn't in the original scripts for the series, but that it was conjured in time for the series to then retroactively include hints that would tease such an encounter. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Directors React to "Mind-Blowing" Post-Credits Scene From The Marvels

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 6, "No Normal." In the final scene of Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel, something surprising happens: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) somehow switches places with her hero, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). The post-credits scene sets up Kamala's big-screen crossover with Danvers and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels, director Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel sequel set to open in theaters on July 28, 2023. But as unexpected as it was for the cosmic Avenger to teleport into a fangirl's Captain Marvel-adorned bedroom in Jersey City, it was just as surprising for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah: the directors were unaware the show would end with a scene from The Marvels.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Dolls Up Izuku and Bakugo at a Maid Cafe

My Hero Academia has some of the biggest characters in anime on its side. When it comes to its leads, Bakugo Katsuki and Izuku Midoriya are as popular as they come. The two heroes-in-training have quite the history, after all. And now, one of the manga's assistants is dolling up the pair for a Maid Cafe outing.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Mystery Series Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things still has a firm grip on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, thanks to the release of Season 4's final two episodes on July 1st. While Stranger Things hasn't lost the top spot just yet, there is another new series is climbing through the ranks, barreling towards that first overall position. The documentary mystery series in question is called D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney World Set to Remove Iconic Billboard From Park

An iconic billboard that almost all visitors to Walt Disney World pass by during their visit to the resort will be removed in the coming days. The animated 3D Tower of Terror billboard on World Drive is set to be demolished and replaced with landscaping. Construction crews are already on site and preparing to knock down the large advertisement, which has stood for decades. Disney has given no reason for the demolition, but the billboard was frequently in need of repairs to keep the moving elevator, which drops from the top of the billboard to the bottom, in working function. The billboard was just repaired in 2021 after a period where the elevator had stopped moving entirely.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Star Wars Reveals Darth Vader's Role In Rey's Birth

The mystery around Rey's lineage is one of the central narratives in the Star War sequel trilogy. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens' opening day, fans had their theories, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi seemed to squash all of them only for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to provide a surprising answer: Rey is Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter, and her father a genetic strandcast (not quite a clone) of the Sith lord. Now known to have taken the name Dathan, he escaped from Palpatine's realm and lived the life of a family man until his father's agents came searching for Rey.
MOVIES

