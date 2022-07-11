Bank robbed at gunpoint in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County bank was robbed Monday afternoon at gunpoint.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the armed robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at the 1700-block of Woodruff Road around 3 p.m.

Deputies said the man was around six feet tall with sandy blonde hair and a black dress shirt with black pants and a black and white hat.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.