Greenville County, SC

Bank robbed at gunpoint in Greenville Co.

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago
GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County bank was robbed Monday afternoon at gunpoint.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the armed robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at the 1700-block of Woodruff Road around 3 p.m.

Deputies said the man was around six feet tall with sandy blonde hair and a black dress shirt with black pants and a black and white hat.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Hercules
2d ago

How did he get away in 3mph bumper to bumper traffic. It blows my mind how often banks get robbed on the slowest roads.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

