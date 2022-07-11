ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Re-Sign Alex Nylander to One-Year Contract

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

Alex Nylander given a new chance with the Pittsburgh Penguins after signing a new contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Nylander was acquired by the Penguins in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for Sam Lafferty in January of 2022.

Since the trade, Nylander has only played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins appearing in 44 games.

Through the 44 games with the WBS Penguins, Nylander scored 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points.

The WBS Penguins played in six postseason games in 2022 and Nylander picked up six points (3-3).

Nylander has NHL experience under his belt, having played in 84 career games with the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks.

In 84 career games, Nylander has scored 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points.

Thanks to his NHL experience, the 24-year-old should be one of the first few players that get called up to the NHL roster.

Nylander can be of good use as a quick call up, and may be able to make a difference in the NHL if given the proper chance.

