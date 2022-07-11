Spartanburg PD conducting active shooter training this week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is holding its annual active shooter training this week at Pine Street Elementary School.

The department is notifying the public not to be worried about the increased law enforcement presence at the school, which is located at 500 Pine Street in Spartanburg.

The training, which takes place daily at the school from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., is not open to the public.

According to Chad Ayers, a former Greenville County SWAT team member who now trains law enforcement and the public on handling active shooting situations, this kind of training prepares law enforcement officers to handle active shooters in any location or situation.

“Your job when you get there is to go in and eliminate the threat as quickly as possible,” Ayers said. “It’s important that we’re continually discussing this and training on it. Training is everything.”

According to the FBI, active shooter situations have become more frequent over the last five years.

In 2021, there were 61 active shooter situations. Those shootings killed 103 and injured 140.