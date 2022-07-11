ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Empire Access ribbon cutting

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTAby_0gbyxbUS00

ENDICOTT, NY – As the need for “high” speed Internet increases, Empire Access is offering its services to more residents of Greater Binghamton.

Today there was a ribbon cutting to celebrate the telecommunications company’s office in Endicott that opened over six-months-ago.


The Chief Operating Officer, Jim Baase, believes their 24/7 customer service is what distinguishes them from their competitors as well as providing a non-blocking network.


This means that if you purchase a gigabit of Internet, you will have access to all of it.

Baase says that other providers are unable to deliver the speeds they promise.


He says the pandemic highlighted the demand for fast Internet across Broome County.

Chief Operating Officer at Empire Access, Jim Baase says, “What’s here today just doesn’t meet the requirements that families have. But not only that, we bring a better value. What we find is, our competitors lower their prices and try to improve their service when we come to town. So we’re good for the community.”

Empire Access plans to expand its Internet network by 300 miles over the next fifteen months.


The company offers a gigabit of download speed for $50 a month, including free installation.


Empire Access was also named the fastest Internet company provider in the United States, according to the PCMag Speed Index.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
wskg.org

Wind power project in Broome County nears completion

Officials from New York state and Northland Power celebrated the company’s near-completion of its nearly 112MW wind power project in the towns of Windsor and Sanford Wednesday. Workers have started erecting the windmill towers and blades. Officials said the project could ultimately be tied into NYSEG’s electricity distribution system...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Endicott, NY
Government
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Endicott, NY
Endicott, NY
Sports
The Ithaca Voice

Cease and desist confusion with local businesses produces questions over cannabis management

ITHACA, N.Y.—Since former Governor Andrew Cuomo legalized retail cannabis, New York State has spent the past 16 months making gradual, deliberate process on distributing licenses to sellers, which are now expected to be released in early 2023. In the meantime, certain sellers have seized the moment and opened their businesses anyway, much to the state’s chagrin.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Empire Access#Greater Binghamton#Nexstar Media Inc
News Channel 34

Historic home in Elmira is open for tours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The John W. Jones Museum officially opened to the public yesterday. The historic landmark is named after John W. Jones, a prominent figure in Elmira. Jones escaped slavery in the early 1800s and would go on to help freeing hundreds of other slaves through the Underground Railroad. Talima Aaron, Board of […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Fair returning in August

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is making its return this August. The event will take place from August 2nd through the 7th. There will be plenty of different acts and rides throughout all of the days with the two signature events being the demolition derby and professional wrestling. The demolition derby […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On June 30, 2022, property located at 2735 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Eugene and Betty Payne to Kevin Duchemin and Gabrielle Romanelli for $170,000. On June 20, 2022, property located at 590 Dubois Rd., Tioga, from Gretchen Balshuweit to John Elmquist for $5,000. On June 30, 2022,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Farmers Market Coupons To Be Distributed to Seniors Across Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Seniors living in Chemung County can soon pick up coupons that can be used at local farmers markets. The Chemung County Department of the Aging will be distributing coupons at distribution sites across the county starting July 12th. Each coupon booklet contains $25 worth of coupons that can be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets across New York.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy