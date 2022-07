Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman says he wants to assure residents in surrounding areas that a new ambulance contract will not leave them without EMS service. Newman is referring to an agreement between the City of Jasper, Jasper County Emergency Services District #4, and Allegiance EMS which assures that there will be at least five ambulances ready to respond in north Jasper County.

