Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Assembly Member Greg Smith has announced his bid for re-election. He said there is still work to do, and he wants to be a part of it. "I feel like we've done some good work in the past few years," Smith said. "I was glad to be a part of it. It's a privilege and an honor to serve. But there's still more work to be done. So, I'm running again to keep trying to make the community better."

JUNEAU, AK ・ 9 HOURS AGO