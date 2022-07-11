ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Vigo Fair gives 4-H kids chance to show their work

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Fair is in full swing at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

Monday, WTWO caught up with kids who are taking part in the 4-H programs at this year’s fair.

Projects that kids have completed are on display in the exhibit hall each day. 4-H events held Monday included the poultry, rabbit, dog, and sheep shows.

Katy Snow has been in 4-H for five years and is showing both goats and cows during this year’s fair. Snow said she enjoys sharing what she learns in the 4-H program.

“Lots of kids don’t know a lot of things about all these animals, and when they do learn this, it’s a whole new world,” said Snow.

Sara Haag is the 4-H Youth Development Educator and said the fair is a great place for the kids to get to share with the outer world what they’ve spent so much time working on.

“We’re just excited to showcase what our kids have done. They’re excited to kind of have people out and enjoying learning more about the animals,” said Haag.

Tuesday’s 4-H shows are as follows;

  • The swine show will begin at 8 a.m.
  • The alpaca and llama show will start at 9 a.m.
  • The 4-H exhibit hall will be open from 4-9 p.m.
  • The cat show will be held at 6 p.m.
  • Also starting at 6 p.m. will be the swine show grand drive

For a full schedule of the fair’s events click here .

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

