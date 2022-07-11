ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

Planned road closure coming to Bella Vista

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVacJ_0gbyxCcP00
Courtesy: MGN

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of Highlands Boulevard from McGrath Drive northwest to Kirkwall Drive in Bella Vista will be closed to traffic Tuesday through Thursday, July 19-21.

According to a press release from the city, local traffic will be detoured along Copinsay and Kirkwall Drives. The closure will allow for the installation of new culverts along Highlands Boulevard between Copinsay and Kirkwall, prior to the repaving of Highlands Boulevard planned for later this year.

This project is subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Centerton, ARDOT ask for input on Hwy 102 expansion

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centerton is in the early stages with the Arkansas Department of Transportation in expanding Highway 102 from two lanes to five lanes. The expansion would begin near Western Heights Circle and end right before Main Street. The preliminary plans contain a roundabout at N. Vaughn Road. Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said […]
CENTERTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bella Vista, AR
Bella Vista, AR
Traffic
Bella Vista, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Traffic
KHBS

Highway 102 expansion could cost some their homes

CENTERTON, Ark. — ARDOT is encouraging Centerton residents to participate in a public involvement meeting being held tomorrow night regarding the future of Highway 102 through the city. The population in Centerton has nearly doubled over the last 10 years and the roads in the area simply can’t handle...
CENTERTON, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

UPDATE: More than 22,000 Ozarks Electric customers lose power

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Ozarks Electric reports more than 22,000 customers are now without power. Ashley Harris with Ozarks Electric says in the process of repairing the split line, the power load was moved from an east substation to a west substation. When the electric load was moved, a breaker at the Elm Springs substation blew causing the second outage.
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highlands Boulevard#Mcgrath Drive#Kirkwall Drive
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer and pickup collide in Ottawa County, closing US-60

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday morning at 7:40 a.m. a two-vehicle crash closed US-60 just inside Oklahoma as a tractor trailer crashed and a pickup directly in front of Indigo Sky Casino. Eastern Shawnee Police, Wyandotte Fire and EMS responded. Screenshot during crash incident shows traffic patterns and location in front of casino.Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper tells us on scene...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

Kum & Go eyes former Blockbuster Video site for new location

It looks like another Kum & Go is coming to Fayetteville. The Iowa-based convenient store chain is eyeing a location at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the site of a former Blockbuster Video, according to state records. The building, which was most recently occupied by Little Guys Movers,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Staying safe near the lake, chigger bite symptom relief

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -People visiting Table Rock Lake and people who live along the water are seeing more chigger bites this summer. Health officials say many people confuse chiggers with ticks, but there is a difference. Some locals say finding relief can be a challenge. “We spend virtually every day...
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: New details released in Table Rock Lake fatality, a flipped trash truck shuts down Hwy 59

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the operator of a boat that drove into a crowd on Table Rock Lake was not intoxicated. Authorities say Sunday afternoon a pontoon boat drove into a crowd, killing a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon Missouri and injuring two other people. Investigators originally suspected the boat operator may have been intoxicated, but have now determined that was not the case. Authorities have not made any arrests. Find more details from the MHP crash report here.
GOODMAN, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy