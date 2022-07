The Mason-Lake Conservation District will be hosting three free well water screening days to help homeowners ensure that they have safe drinking water. The testing dates are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 20 at the Manistee Conservation District in Bear Lake, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 21 at the Mason-Lake Conservation District in Scottville and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 22 at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin.

