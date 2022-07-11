ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash near downtown Bradenton shuts down 6th Avenue West and causes power outages

By Jessica De Leon
 3 days ago
A traffic crash near downtown Bradenton on Monday has shutdown Sixth Avenue West and knocked out power for many businesses and homes in the area.

The Bradenton Police Department reported the crash at about 3:45 p.m. All eastbound lanes of Sixth Avenue West were closed at 3rd Street West.

Power lines were also knocked down by the crash, causing many in the area to lose power.

Florida Power and Light is on scene, police spokeswoman Meredith Frameli said.

As of 4 p.m., there were 2,557 outages reported in Manatee County. The Bradenton Police Headquarters and the Manatee County Administration building were among those left in the dark.

Police are asking drivers to remember to treat malfunctioning traffic signals as 4-way stops.

