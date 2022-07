The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash west of Ramona on Sunday night just after 8:00. 40-year-old Cassandra Vrana of Oldham was driving a 2021 Mazda SUV south on 445th Avenue, attempting to turn west on 227th Street, when she saw a deer in the roadway and attempted to swerve to avoid it. Sheriff Tim Walburg said Vrana’s vehicle rolled onto its top into the south ditch. He said Vrana had some minor cuts, but refused medical treatment. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Walburg said that Vrana also had a warrant for her arrest for a theft charge out of Brookings County, so was taken into custody on that warrant.

OLDHAM, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO