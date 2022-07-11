ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Liverpool Set To Unveil New Nike Away Kit For 2022/23 Season On Tuesday

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzKY8_0gbyw9WK00

Liverpool will unveil their new Nike away kit for the 2022/23 season on Tuesday and have put out a video hinting at the design.

Speculation has been rife over recent weeks as to what the new kit may look like for next season with a number of new designs being leaked online.

It does look like the most recent leak as to how the away kit could look is very close to what has been hinted at in the video.

The rumours will be put to bed at 8am BST on Tuesday when Liverpool announce the new look via their official channels.

Manchester United v Liverpool

It's possible the first airing of the new kit could be as early as Tuesday with Liverpool set to face off against old rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Jurgen Klopp and his team arrived in Bangkok on Sunday to a rapturous welcome, before training ahead of the match on Tuesday in the Rajamangala National Stadium.

Details of when and how to watch the game can be found HERE.

Report: Liverpool Ready To Enter Race For Portuguese Midfield Star

Liverpool could be ready to dip back into the transfer market for Portuguese star Mateus Nunes, according to a report from Jornal de Noticias. Previous reports had suggested that Liverpool were finished in the transfer market for the summer, however, manager Jurgen Klopp sent fans and journalists into up-roar saying that the Reds would dive back into the market should someone ask to leave the club.
One Player From Every Premier League Club That Could Flop Next Season

Ahead of the new season, we take a look at one player from each club, who could potentially flop in the upcoming campaign. An England international who has had heaps of pressure put on him. With Fabio Vieira coming in and Martin Odegaard already showing immense quality, the 21-year-old has a massive challenge on his hands. It's clear that he's a great player, although he has to carry on developing.
Liverpool Extend Standard Chartered Partnership To 2027

Liverpool football club have officially announced that they have extended their relationship with sponsors Standard Charted until 2027. The five-year deal will take the international banking service to seventeen seasons at the club, with its first coming in July 2010. This agreement also includes sponsorship of LFC Women, as they...
