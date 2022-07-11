New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux
Do the Giants finally have their "Batman" pass rusher?
View the original article to see embedded media.
When the Giants traded away defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul after the 2016 season, they sent away the last of their homegrown pass rushers from a tree that had included guys like Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, and Mathias Kiwanuka.
Instead, the Giants tried to harvest pass rushers that got their starts from other teams but didn't come close to getting the same results or consistency as they did with their own draft picks.
They've also tried to plant a new pass-rushing tree in recent years, but in doing so, they've avoided devoting a first-round pick to the position. And while it looks like they got themselves a gem in Azeez Ojulari, their second-round pick last year, this year, the Giants, having two first-round picks, finally splurged on a legitimate pass rusher, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Here's the beauty of the Giants' selection. Thibodeaux, as you'll see below, is more than just a pass rusher. He's a legitimate every-down player that can set the edge, rush the passer, play downhill and even drop into coverage.
Although not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination--he needs to play with better instincts and refine some of his skills, and he needs to expand his pass-rushing toolbox to hold up against those offensive linemen who thwart his initial moves--Thibodeaux is a prospect type that the Giants haven't had since that 2010 season when a young and raw Pierre-Paul developed into a solid Giants pass rushers.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast .
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
Comments / 0