New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

By Patricia Traina
 3 days ago

Do the Giants finally have their "Batman" pass rusher?

When the Giants traded away defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul after the 2016 season, they sent away the last of their homegrown pass rushers from a tree that had included guys like Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, and Mathias Kiwanuka.

Instead, the Giants tried to harvest pass rushers that got their starts from other teams but didn't come close to getting the same results or consistency as they did with their own draft picks.

They've also tried to plant a new pass-rushing tree in recent years, but in doing so, they've avoided devoting a first-round pick to the position. And while it looks like they got themselves a gem in Azeez Ojulari, their second-round pick last year, this year, the Giants, having two first-round picks, finally splurged on a legitimate pass rusher, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Here's the beauty of the Giants' selection. Thibodeaux, as you'll see below, is more than just a pass rusher. He's a legitimate every-down player that can set the edge, rush the passer, play downhill and even drop into coverage.

Although not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination--he needs to play with better instincts and refine some of his skills, and he needs to expand his pass-rushing toolbox to hold up against those offensive linemen who thwart his initial moves--Thibodeaux is a prospect type that the Giants haven't had since that 2010 season when a young and raw Pierre-Paul developed into a solid Giants pass rushers.

What He Brings

Thibodeaux is already a polished technician with a good idea of how to rush with a plan, good play strength, and a truly elite burst off the ball. He can rush from a three-point stance but primarily played as a stand-up rusher in Oregon’s 3-3-5 and 2-4-5 personnel packages.

At Oregon, his responsibilities were like a traditional defensive end's. Thibodeaux was highly productive, recording one of the highest pressure rates, quick pressure rates, and sack rates of any edge rusher in this draft class. That Thibodeaux can quickly rush off the edge, play with good technique, and convert speed into power should open up many avenues for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale when he is looking to scheme pressure.

Thibodeaux isn't just a one-trick pony, though. His play strength is as solid as one will find, and his run defense is also polished for a young player. He does a great job setting the edge and doesn't let many running backs elude him into the second level.

Need more to like about Thibodeaux? He can drop into coverage, and although he didn't drop into coverage much at Oregon (105 snaps), he did post a 90.5 NFL rating and showed he could be disruptive.

His Contract

Thibodeaux is in Year 1 of a fully guaranteed four-year rookie deal worth $31,339,040 ($7,834,760 APY). His first-year cap number is $5.698 million, which is 2.8 percent of the Giants' total 2022 cap.

Roster Projection/Expectation

Thibodeaux will team up with Azeez Ojulari as the primary outside linebackers for the Giants.

