Topeka, KS

Topeka business accepting donations of school supplies

 3 days ago
(Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local arcade is helping give back to the community by collecting school supplies.

Bonkers started its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign on Monday. The supply drive benefits Topeka Public School Administration.

The business is asking patrons to drop off donations of school supplies for local kids in need. To participate, check out Bonkers’ website for a list of needed items.

“You just come in and drop your stuff in the bus and receive your Play Maze pass. This year we have selected the Topeka 501 school district,” said Bonkers employee Haley Holthaus.

Each person who donates the required items from Bonkers’ list will receive one free Play Maze Pass per day. The event runs through July 24.

KSNT News

Capper Foundation celebrates founder’s birthday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation hosted a birthday celebration for their founder, Senator Arthur Capper Thursday morning at their Tenth street location, 3500 S.W. Tenth Avenue from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “Today is an exciting day for Capper Foundation because we are carrying on a tradition that began so many years ago when […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ribbon cutting opens this year’s Fiesta Mexicana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fiesta Mexicana is now officially underway with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. The three day festival celebrates Hispanic culture with mexican food, dancing, music, and fun. The first Fiesta Mexicana was a one day event held on August 17, 1933, on the grounds of our Lady of Guadalupe Church. It was […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Dillons offers customers savings boosts through new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is now offering customers new savings boosts through the new Boost by Dillons Plus plans. Dillons announced on Wednesday, July 13, that it will offer Boost by Dillons Plus - an annual membership to help customers save time and money on their grocery store trips. For $59 or $99 per year, it said Boost customers will gain access to free grocery delivery, twice the fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for more brands - including Murra’s Cheese and Simple Truth.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Capital City welcomes its first Black-owned local radio station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence welcomed their first Black-owned local radio station, 96.9 The Beat, over the airwaves at noon on Thursday. 96.9 The Beat, the Capital City’s new number one radio station for R&B, Hip-Hop, and Throwbacks in the Topeka and Lawrence areas launched at noon on Thursday, July 14, with 1,969 Beats In A Row on 96.9 KQRB-FM and online.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Former church approved to become a daycare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former church just north of Topeka will see new life as a day care facility. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a zoning change on Monday, July 11, for the Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church property, located on 3737 NW 35th St., just west of highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Goodyear union prepared to strike as last resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Contract negotiations between Goodyear and a local union are taking place right now. Negotiations have been going on since June 7, and they have until July 29 to reach an agreement. “They need to come to the table and give us a good agreement,” said A.J. Stattelman of United Steelworkers Local 307. Stattelman and […]
TOPEKA, KS
