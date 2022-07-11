Topeka business accepting donations of school supplies

(Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local arcade is helping give back to the community by collecting school supplies.

Bonkers started its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign on Monday. The supply drive benefits Topeka Public School Administration.

The business is asking patrons to drop off donations of school supplies for local kids in need. To participate, check out Bonkers’ website for a list of needed items.

“You just come in and drop your stuff in the bus and receive your Play Maze pass. This year we have selected the Topeka 501 school district,” said Bonkers employee Haley Holthaus.

Each person who donates the required items from Bonkers’ list will receive one free Play Maze Pass per day. The event runs through July 24.