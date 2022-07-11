ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

By KCRG Staff
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA. In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a...

www.keyc.com

