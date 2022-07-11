TEXAS Outdoor Musical ‘Panhandle Towns Week’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TEXAS Outdoor Musical announced it is inviting towns within the Texas Panhandle to “Panhandle Towns Week”.

According to Stephanie Price, Director of Marketing & Communications with the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, surrounding communities within the Panhandle are invited to experience the 56th season with new artistic director Stephen Crandall.

“Venture into the beautiful Palo Duro Canyon to see a family-friendly show set against its authentic tapestry of history. Learn about the life stories, struggles and triumphs of settlers in the Texas Panhandle brought to life by our talented cast and crew,” said Price in a news release.

Shows will continue through August 13, Tuesday through Saturday:

Park Entrance | Free with show ticket after 4:00 PM

5:45 PM | Pioneer Amphitheatre Opens

5:45 – 7:45 PM | Dinner Served

7:45 PM | House Opens

8:15 PM | Show Starts

The news release states that community members from Hereford, Dalhart, Dumas, or any town in the Panhandle region can receive 20% off ticket prices from July 19 through July 30 with promo code: PTW22

TEXAS Outdoor Musical takes place in the Pioneer Amphitheater in the basin of Palo Duro Canyon. Shows are usually every summer from June to August. More information can be found here.