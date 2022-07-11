ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

TEXAS Outdoor Musical ‘Panhandle Towns Week’

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iN8Lm_0gbyuXRh00

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TEXAS Outdoor Musical announced it is inviting towns within the Texas Panhandle to “Panhandle Towns Week”.

According to Stephanie Price, Director of Marketing & Communications with the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, surrounding communities within the Panhandle are invited to experience the 56th season with new artistic director Stephen Crandall.

“Venture into the beautiful Palo Duro Canyon to see a family-friendly show set against its authentic tapestry of history. Learn about the life stories, struggles and triumphs of settlers in the Texas Panhandle brought to life by our talented cast and crew,” said Price in a news release.

Shows will continue through August 13, Tuesday through Saturday:

  • Park Entrance | Free with show ticket after 4:00 PM
  • 5:45 PM | Pioneer Amphitheatre Opens
  • 5:45 – 7:45 PM | Dinner Served
  • 7:45 PM | House Opens
  • 8:15 PM | Show Starts

The news release states that community members from Hereford, Dalhart, Dumas, or any town in the Panhandle region can receive 20% off ticket prices from July 19 through July 30 with promo code: PTW22

TEXAS Outdoor Musical takes place in the Pioneer Amphitheater in the basin of Palo Duro Canyon. Shows are usually every summer from June to August. More information can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 The Bomb

Bad News For Palo Duro Canyon Trail Walkers

Summertime is all about fun and excursions, whether by yourself or with the family. It also means the heat kicks it up another notch, and sometimes those temps get to extreme numbers. It wasn't long ago that we had some crazy numbers popping up on that thermostat. Temps were reaching...
CANYON, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Best Amarillo Restaurants We Ate At As Kids

When you're a kid, everything seems amazing, and going out to eat was an adventure. We all had our favorite restaurants as a kid. Join me as we take this walk down memory lane. Pancho's Mexican Buffet. This was a fun Mexican food restaurant. You went through the buffet and...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canyon, TX
Entertainment
City
Panhandle, TX
City
Canyon, TX
City
Dumas, TX
Panhandle, TX
Government
Panhandle, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Canyon, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Hereford, TX
City
Dalhart, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Price
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Pecan Orchards

LA MESA, N.M. — As we continue to Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz takes us to one of the state's largest pecan orchards. Stahmann Farms has been around since the 1910's and supplies a large part of the nation's pecan crop. Watch the video above for more. For more...
AGRICULTURE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Luis Morales-Luna joins Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo announced Assistant Professor Luis Morales-Luna joins the School of Veterinary Medicine practice. According to the School of Veterinary Medicine press release, luna’s life revolved around animals. He grew up in Guatemala where his family owned a coffee […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Panhandle#Director Of Marketing#Texas Outdoor Musical#The Cultural Foundation
wtamu.edu

Top Drum Corps to Bring National Tour to WT for July 18 Performance

CANYON, Texas — The thunderous sounds of six of the world’s best drum and bugle corps will ring out July 18 at West Texas A&M University. Drum Corps International’s West Texas Drums will kick off at 7 p.m. July 18 in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on WT’s Canyon campus. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $45 for reserved seating.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police taking applications for 100th Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is accepting applications for it’s 100th Police Academy. The Civil Service Exam for the Academy will be September 10, and Amarillo police will also be holding a Recruiting Event at the Downtown Library on July 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

A New Study Says People Want Out of Lubbock

Texas is a hot destination to move to, but the Hub City is not. This is one of those "read between the lines" things. A recent survey says that Texas had 4 million move-ins between 2010 and 2020. This makes Texas the largest "move-in" state in the U.S. In case...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: It’s the city’s problem

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With water conservation a big deal in the Panhandle, we all have to do our part to keep it flowing — not overflowing. Pictures were sent to NewsChannel 10 by a concerned viewer. They found wayward sprinklers in what appears to be water waste. Several...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: The Eyes of Texas Fall Upon Amarillo

The City of Amarillo has gotten away with a lot of ridiculous things over the years, but the brazenness of Mayor Ginger Nelson and her City Council is truly unique. Under this City Council’s watch, the public has been cast to the side more than once while city leaders try to enact, fund, or, in some cases, resurrect policies and projects that voters have already declined to support.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy