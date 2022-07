While the school year is nearing, summer isn’t over yet and there are plenty of fun things left to do this weekend. Don’t be afraid to go to a concert that is not your typical music selection and get out of your comfort zone and see an independent film. If you want to stick to the big screens of a movie theater, Thor: Thunder and Love and Minions: The Rise of Gru are the new movies you should see.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO