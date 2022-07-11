ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Likely to Skip U.S. Open

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 3 days ago

It appears Novak Djokovic won’t be getting a chance to match Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record at the U.S. Open later this summer.

The unvaccinated Djokovic reiterated Sunday that he has no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, which would rule him out of the U.S. Open unless restrictions to enter the United States are changed.

Djokovic earned his 21st career Grand Slam victory earlier Sunday when he beat Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win Wimbledon for the fourth straight time and seventh overall. Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles.

“I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption,” Djokovic said. “I don’t know. I don’t think exemption is realistically possible. If that is a possibility, I don’t know what exemption would be about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrpI8_0gbytL8Q00
Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Djokovic missed the Australian Open at the start of the year due to his vaccination status. The Serbian was deported from Australia after losing his appeal to being initially ruled ineligible to enter the country.

The 35-year-old Djokovic played in the 2021 U.S. Open and lost in the final in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

When Will We See Djoker Next?

Djokovic said he’s now entering a period of rest. With there being other U.S. tournaments prior to the U.S. Open, Djokovic acknowledged he may be waiting a while to play in his next tournament.

“Then I’ll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there,” Djokovic said. “That would be probably the next big tournament, the next big swing, playing a tournament or two before U.S. Open and (playing in) U.S. Open. If that doesn’t happen, then I have to see what the schedule will look like.”

Meanwhile, former tennis great John McEnroe strongly stated that Djokovic should be allowed to play in the U.S. Open. McEnroe made his remarks during ESPN’s coverage on Sunday.

“These politicians are getting in the way too much. They did it in Australia,” McEnroe said after Djokovic’s victory. “Let’s let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, come on, this is ridiculous.

“But I don’t make those decisions. I hope someone makes the right one and allows him to play. That’s my personal opinion.”

Rankings Drop Despite Title

Despite winning Wimbledon, Djokovic will drop from No. 3 in the ATP rankings to No. 7 on Monday.

Since there were no points granted at Wimbledon this year due to the tournament’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus, Djokovic can only fall down the rankings due to the 52-week rolling scale.

So the 2,000 points he earned as the 2021 Wimbledon champion are no longer part of his ranking tally, hence the drop.

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Wimbledon Odds: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Heavily Backed Favorites

Wimbledon began play Monday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek drawing lopsided action as heavy favorites to win their respective titles. Djokovic entered the tournament as the -170 favorite at DraftKings. Matteo Berrettini owned the next-shortest odds at +550, followed by long-time rival Rafael Nadal at +750. Despite his status as the heavy favorite, Djokovic had been backed by 43 percent of the total bets on the men’s winner and 76 percent of the handle.
TENNIS
Field Level Media

U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Cast Doubt on LIV Golf Participants

When it comes time for captain Zach Johnson to round out the United States Ryder Cup roster in 2023, the LIV Golf Series is unlikely to receive consideration. That would include two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who resigned membership from the PGA Tour, and other Americans with Ryder Cup experience, including Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.
GOLF
Time Out Global

Tennis star Venus Williams seen dining in Zadar

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has been spotted relaxing around the Croatian resort of Zadar. Edged out in the second round of the mixed doubles this month, the former world No.1, now 42, is thought to have flown into Croatia by private jet. PIXSELL photographer Šime Zelić snapped Venus as...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
John Mcenroe
Elle

See Prince George’s Shy Moment When Meeting Tennis Champion Novak Djokovic

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child Prince George attended Wimbledon for the first time on Sunday, and it was special for more than one reason as the eight-year-old met the winner of the match, Novak Djokovic. While the Cambridges spoke to and shook hands with the seven-time champion, the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S#Grand Slam#Serbian
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

PGA Tour Making Sweeping Changes in Response to LIV Golf Threat

After issuing a memo to players featuring purse increases to eight events and an enhanced schedule starting next year, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan made another strong statement on Wednesday during his press conference prior to the Travelers Championship. “As I told the players (on Tuesday), let me be clear,...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Rafael Nadal: ‘My intention is to play Wimbledon’

Rafael Nadal said Friday that he intends to play at Wimbledon later this month. Nadal, who is ranked fourth in the world, is dealing with a degenerative condition called Mueller-Weiss syndrome, which affects the bones in the feet. “My intention is to play Wimbledon,” Nadal said. “If things don’t go...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Novak Djokovic could receive big news on Australia ban

Novak Djokovic could receive some big news on his ban from Australia. The 9-time Australian Open champion was unable to compete in this year’s event due to major action taken against him by the Australian government. Djokovic is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which is a requirement to travel to Australia (unless other circumstances are met). Djokovic received a visa because he claimed to have recently recovered from COVID.
TENNIS
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy