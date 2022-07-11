ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport’s oldest food establishment gets new life, owners

By Katrina Koerting
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

WESTPORT — The shingled shop near the beach has been serving food to residents for more than a century — a history that was in jeopardy last year when the owners planned to move south. Located at 222 Hillspoint Road, it has served the Old Mill beach...

WestfairOnline

First among equals in a UN of Stamford restaurants

Bordering the fleck of green known as Columbus Park in downtown Stamford, a number of new restaurants have sprung up since the start of the pandemic, turning the area into a melting pot of international cuisines. There is Riviera Maya, for authentic moles and chimichangas; Fiesta, should you fancy chaufas, Peruvian pepper steak and sublime Pisco sours; and chorizo and egg sandwiches for breakfast at Noches de Columbia, a small bar, grill and bakery group. For Japanese food, there is excellent sushi and more besides at Fin II. And pastitsio at the Kouzina Taverna has you right there — on the harbor, in Mykonos, — while the curries and rice dishes at Chutni Byriani will conjure up old Hyderabad, and the poké bowls at Poké Moto will transport you, or at least try to, to Honolulu.
STAMFORD, CT
heystamford.com

Whole Foods & Saks Off Fifth Headed to Vacant Lord & Taylor Space

Both Whole Foods AND Saks Off 5th will take over the space on High Ridge Road previously occupied by Lord & Taylor, city documents show. Verónica Del Valle of the Stamford Advocate reports that city records show Whole Foods as the tenant for 110 High Ridge Road on a building permit filed in late May by owner LT Stamford LLC. In April of this year, Whole Foods confirmed to the newspaper “that a Stamford store is in development.”
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Good Eats ‘On The Avenue’

Less than a month before the onset of Covid, I wrote in WAG about Miku, a new Japanese restaurant in Greenwich. Smart and sophisticated, Miku survived and indeed flourished through the first year of the pandemic, so much so that last May, its plucky owner, K. Dong — always known as K — opened a second site, across the street and down the hill, at 322 Greenwich Ave.
GREENWICH, CT
momcollective.com

Favorite French Fries in Fairfield County and Beyond

My love of French fries runs deep. I love fries of all kinds – thick, thin, curly, sweet, fast food, or restaurant fries. Since becoming a vegetarian in eighth grade, my go-to meal at a restaurant is a salad and a side of fries – the best of both worlds.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th to occupy Lord & Taylor’s former Stamford store

The former Stamford site of Lord & Taylor will be taken over by Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th. The Stamford Advocate first reported Whole Foods was identified as the tenant for the 110 High Ridge Road property in a building permit filed in late May by LT Stamford LLC, which has owned the property since August 2015. Saks Off 5th, which will occupy 30,000 square feet on the property’s second floor, with an opening slated for later this year – it was previously at Stamford Town Center until late 2021.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

A beach and yacht club bonanza

Whether you’re a serious athlete – or just a serious sunbather – there’s something for everybody in this selection of the myriad private beach and yacht clubs that proliferate along the Sound Shore. There is Champagne and laughter; there are languorous Saturday and Sunday barbecues. In...
RYE, NY
Register Citizen

Chef provides tips on making fried rice at Bridgeport farm stand

BRIDGEPORT — Fried rice is viewed by many as a greasy takeout indulgence, but Chef Raquel Rivera proved that the treat can be healthy as well as satisfying during a cooking demo outside of St. Vincent’s Medical Center on Tuesday. The demo was part of St. Vincent’s Farm...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Pursuing Her Passions In Westport

Tucked into an attic room in Westport’s Sconset Square is the reinvention of the former Manhattan boutique Yoya. For 20 years, owner Cristina Villegas curated a collection of kid’s clothes and homewares in the West Village. But a move to Connecticut, coupled with the arrival of the pandemic, changed all that.
themonroesun.com

Saga of the wandering cows ends at St. Jude Church

MONROE, CT — A group of cows that got loose from a farm off Route 110 in Shelton Tuesday afternoon, and made its way into Monroe, caused quite a stir over the past two days. Matt Jamison, a volunteer firefighter who helped his family friends recover their livestock, said two of the cows made their way back home Wednesday morning and were found hanging out at a pasture, while a search party corralled the last two near the roundabout at St. Jude Church.
MONROE, CT
WestfairOnline

Stamford’s other Hilton lives up to the name

“It’s fun,” in the Village People’s immortal phrase, “to stay at the Y.M.C.A.,” but it might be even more fun staying at The Lloyd Stamford, which owner/operator RMS Cos. refers to as downtown’s Stamford’s only “boutique” hotel, and which occupies the same building as Stamford’s Y.M.C.A.
STAMFORD, CT
zip06.com

Annual Craft Expo Returns to the Guilford Green

After a two-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo returns to the Guilford Green Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. The three-day juried craft show features more than 170 modern makers from across the country, selling fine crafts in a variety of media including glass, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, clay, photography, and much more. In addition to artisan crafts, the expo will also include a food court, kids craft activities, faculty and student art demos, and a silent auction. The show, held rain or shine, kicks off on Friday July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., continues on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday, July 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 and $8 for seniors 62 and older. Multi-day tickets are $15. All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction benefit the Guilford Art Center. For more info, visit guilfordartcenter.org/expo.
GUILFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Sandy “Girl” Bairaktaris, 13, Died; Best Dog Ever

Sandy “Girl” Bairaktaris, a rescued English Labrador Retriever mix, formerly of Redding, died at home in Westport Monday, July 11th, surrounded by her family and friends after a short & courageous battle with old age. She was (about) 13 years old in real time, 91 in dog-years, and forever three years old at heart.
WESTPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Lifting all boats at Stamford’s Harbor Point

In a recent conversation on Zoom, WAG catches up with Ted Ferrarone, co-president of vertically integrated developer Building and Land Technology, on BLT’s latest residential and commercial projects at Harbor Point in Stamford’s South End:. You have 14 buildings already completed at Harbor Point and one still under...
STAMFORD, CT
PIX11

Beloved Long Island eatery The Good Steer closes after 65 years

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Beloved Long Island restaurant The Good Steer seemingly closed its doors for good on Saturday, ending a 65-year run as a community mainstay. “As they say, All Good Things must come to an end,” the restaurant’s owners wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning announcing the restaurant’s “last night […]
RESTAURANTS
WestfairOnline

Bedford contractor sued over Mount Kisco Village Hall accident

A Bedford construction company is fighting two lawsuits over the question of who will compensate a worker injured on a job at Mount Kisco Village Hall. The village sued BJB Construction Corp. on June 23, claiming that the contractor had failed to get liability insurance for the project. Then Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. sued BJB on June 28 alleging that the contractor had falsely obtained insurance coverage.
BEDFORD, NY

