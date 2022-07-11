Westport’s oldest food establishment gets new life, owners

Bordering the fleck of green known as Columbus Park in downtown Stamford, a number of new restaurants have sprung up since the start of the pandemic, turning the area into a melting pot of international cuisines. There is Riviera Maya, for authentic moles and chimichangas; Fiesta, should you fancy chaufas, Peruvian pepper steak and sublime Pisco sours; and chorizo and egg sandwiches for breakfast at Noches de Columbia, a small bar, grill and bakery group. For Japanese food, there is excellent sushi and more besides at Fin II. And pastitsio at the Kouzina Taverna has you right there — on the harbor, in Mykonos, — while the curries and rice dishes at Chutni Byriani will conjure up old Hyderabad, and the poké bowls at Poké Moto will transport you, or at least try to, to Honolulu.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO