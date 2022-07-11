ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma's Cade Horton Earns National Honors

By Josh Callaway
 2 days ago
An instrumental piece to Oklahoma’s run to the College World Series finals gets some well-earned recognition.

After an electrifying run through the postseason, OU freshman right-handed pitcher Cade Horton was selected first-team freshman All-America by both Baseball America and D1Baseball on Monday.

The Norman native appeared in 14 games on the mound making 11 starts this past season with a 5-2 record and 4.86 ERA, but was at his best in the postseason.

Through the Big 12 championship game, the Gainesville Regional, the Blacksburg Super Regional and the College World Series, Horton was absolutely tremendous on the hill and was a vital part to the Sooners’ historic run.

In two starts in Omaha, he worked 13 1/3 innings striking out an outrageous 24 batters allowing just four runs on nine hits.

Offensively, Horton also made 40 starts in the lineup in 2022, 25 of which coming at third base, hitting .234 with six doubles, two triples, a home run, 17 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

After missing his entire true freshman season due to injury after having shoulder surgery, Horton becomes the first OU freshman All-American since Jake Bennett and Peyton Graham did so in 2020 and the first recognized by Baseball America since Sheldon Neuse in 2014.

A highly-interesting offseason decision still lies ahead for Horton as he is draft eligible despite having only spent two years with Oklahoma, with many mock drafts having him potentially sneaking into the first round of Sunday's MLB Draft.

Should that happen, Horton would have to decide if he is content with his landing spot or elect to come back to the Sooners for another season to try and improve his stock before the 2023 draft.

AllSooners

Oklahoma Position Preview: Quarterback

On April 23, Dillon Gabriel finished his first spring at Oklahoma by lighting up Memorial Stadium. Since that blustery day, the Oklahoma quarterback room has undergone significant changes. Already sitting on an early enrollee in true freshman Nick Evers, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby added another arrival via...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Mike Gundy: ‘The Future of Bedlam Has a Year or Two Left’

With the Oklahoma Sooners set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025, the future of Bedlam has been a question around the state of Oklahoma. At Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy gave a fairly assertive answer to the question of what the future of the Bedlam match up is going to be after OU leaves the league.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma softball: How three-peat worthy are the Sooners in 2023?

The 2022 college softball season is now history, and the Oklahoma softball crew are national champions for a second consecutive season. Can the Sooners make it a three-peat in 2023? They sure think they can. The Oklahoma softball program finished off a wire-to-wire national championship run last week, winning the...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 Safeties Preview

Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma safeties and nickelbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 season. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Recruiting: Under Venables Things Are Better Than OK

Over the last several months, national media has poured on the Oklahoma Sooners about how bad things are going to be in Norman this upcoming season. Relatively speaking, an 8-4 season for Brent Venables and the Sooners would be a major letdown, there’s no doubt about it. However, is it feasible that Oklahoma is going to fall that far? How much did they actually have to replace?
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners add another elite defender to 2023 commitment list

Like the old Morton Salt advertising tagline: “When it rains, it pours.” That’s how you can describe the past week in Oklahoma football recruiting. Since the July 4th holiday weekend and on through last week, the Sooners have landed five new commitments to their 2023 class, the most recent being four-star edge-rusher prospect Adepoju Adebawore out of North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AllSooners

Oklahoma Position Preview: Tight End

Oklahoma’s tight end room is going to look a lot different in 2022. Sure, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley remains at the helm, but there are plenty of new faces under his direction. Jeremiah Hall has moved on to the NFL, and Austin Stogner opted for a reunion...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Elite DB Makari Vickers Has Oklahoma in Top 3

Visiting his three favorite schools in June only confirmed what Florida defensive back Makari Vickers thought. His top three schools are Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma. Vickers, a 4-star safety from Tallahassee, announced his official top three via social media on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Vickers visited Norman on June 3,...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

COLUMN: Amid Awkwardness, Hurt Feelings, An Oklahoma Early Exit from Big 12 Would Be for the Best

As the Big 12 Conference takes center stage this week, the league’s future — both short-term and long-term — remains cloudier than ever. Media Days unfold Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and while there will be plenty of queries about backup quarterbacks and depth charts and culture change and NIL, the Big 12’s undeniable underlying storylines are about membership.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

McAlester native, Reba, announces new tour with OKC stop

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour Reba: Live in Concert, set to kick off October 13th. The 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba shares. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma Transportation Commission approves ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike routes

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved the routes in a vote of 7-1 for the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan that would directly impact much of Cleveland County, including east Norman, following a protest outside the building early Monday morning. Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, while introducing the agenda item, said that while...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

