Man killed after being shot 13 times near SEPTA station in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight people were shot in two separate shootings in Philadelphia overnight Thursday. One happened at the Spring Garden Apartments at 7th and Wallace Streets, and another on Creighton Street in West Philadelphia. Most of the victims are under the age of 18. Mayor Jim Kenney says he is not only heartbroken but angry over the gun violence. Eight more victims were shot overnight, including four teens and a 2-year-old boy. So far this year, 115 shooting victims in the city have been children, according to the office of the controller. “I cried when I heard about who got shot,” Turon...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO